Guyana finish third at the 63rd Senior’s Caribbean Championship

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Seniors Table Tennis championship came to a sizzling end over the weekend at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Our local Men’s and Women’s team had an excellent outing; pacing through the round stages. They played some fine tennis throughout the competition; first by making it through to the round of 32 at the early stages of the competition. Then, into the round of 16; which made them favourites heading into the quarter finals. Both teams continued their form into the knockout stages. They delivered magnificent upset victories in the quarter finals stages to secure semi final spots. Unfortunately both teams had to settle for Bronze medals finishes on Saturday evening as Cuba battled their way to championship victory.

After six days of intense battles between the best of the bests in the region, the host (Guyana) Men’s and Women’s team finished third at the end of 2023 Senior’s Caribbean Table Tennis championship.

In the end, they could only be one champion; the Cuba Men’s and Women were ultimately crowned the 2023 Senior Caribbean champions. Cuba’s superb victory over Puerto Rico brought the curtain down to this year’s Senior Caribbean championship. Cuba’s Men and women also bagged a number of individual accolades as well as the Men and Women singles title. Puerto Rico settled for second place at the end of the competition, as Guyana along with Dominica Republic Women’s both shared the third-place spot. Also over in the Men’s division: Barbados and Guyana Men’s joined hands to lifted third place trophies, while Puerto Rico came second to the crowned champions – Cuba.

The Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF), through the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) hosted another exceptional senior’s Caribbean tournament which commemorated the 63rd year of senior regional competition. A high magnitude of congratulation to Cuba for dominating in the Men and Women singles and doubles final, also sublime efforts from Puerto Rico; as they stood tall to finish first in the mixed doubles and a considerable amount of congratulation for Guyana’s Men and Women team for an awesome performance to finished third at the conclusion of this year’s championship.