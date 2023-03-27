Gunmen rob Chinese supermarket at Diamond

Latest update March 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Police are hunting two gunmen who on Friday night robbed a Chinese supermarket at 13th Street Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The hooded bandits robbing the supermarket

One of the bandit detaining a an unlucky customer who happened to show up while the robbery was taking place

The bandits who were masked and wore caps and hoodies, held the Chinese owners of the business place at gunpoint and robbed them of their personal belongings as well as the supermarket’s cash register of an undisclosed amount of money. Customers who were in the supermarket were also robbed.

The gunmen did not even spare one unlucky man who showed up at the entrance of the supermarket while the robbery was in progress.

Security cameras at the business place show that one of the bandits dressed in a grey and black hoodie and short denim jeans entered first and posed as a customer.

He stood in line at the cashier’s counter and made his move only when his accomplice dressed in a red hoodie and a pair of long denim jeans entered.

He pulled a gun from his waist and turned around to grab two Chinese nationals, who were sitting at the entrance having a conversation, before rounding them up with customers in the store. While the bandit relieved them of valuables, the accomplice walked straight behind the counter and held the cashier at gunpoint as he raided the cash register and other areas for money.

It was at this point that a man walked to the supermarket entrance unaware that he was walking into a robbery that would leave him without his pocket money and cell phone.

The bandit grabbed and forced him into the store with the others while the accomplice continued to search for cash.

When he got enough, he grabbed a plastic bag, placed his loot inside and they both ran out of the supermarket and escaped.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

