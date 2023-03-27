Escarraga takes LGC tournament

… Robert birthday tournament set for next Saturday

Kaieteur News – On Saturday, Guillermo Escarraga was nothing short of impressive. He withstood excellent competition, leaving his fellow golfers in the wind to take the title.

The results for the tournament were as follows:

1st Guillermo Escarraga HC 16, Gross 85, Net 69

2nd Raj Misir HC 16, Gross 86, Net 70

3rd Mike Mangal HC 8, Gross 79, Net 71

Nearest to pin- Miguel Oviedo

Longest Drive- Guillermo Escarraga

Best Net Front 9- Guillermo Escarraga (34)

Best Net Back 9- Hilbert Shields (34)

The players will now turn their attention to next Saturday as they gear up for the Robert Birthday Tournament which will be held in honour of Robert Hanoman.

A large turnout is anticipated for a full round of golf among members and newcomers. Hanoman became acquainted by golf, and has remained committed to the game, which he has been playing for over 20 years. Over the years, Hanoman has made significant and outstanding contributions to the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC).

Counsel Hanoman has provided legal guidance and direction continuously, in addition to consistent and voluntary financial assistance by means of sponsorships and other areas of club development.

The tournament is an annual fixture on the LGC’s official calendar of events.