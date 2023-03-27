Cheddi Jagan’s political children

Kaieteur News – It could be safely said that most of Cheddi Jagan’s political children are the stuff of nightmares, with many alarming personalities, troubled people. It has to be a painfully wounding to Dr. Jagan (wherever he may be) that given his political standards, his own personal record of unselfishness, and sacrifice for country and citizen, that his political descendants have fallen so far from the standards he struggled to establish.

Cheddi Jagan was for conversation, as hard as those were, considering his own banishment to the political wilderness. He still was able to communicate and be open to communication with his political adversaries. He was a man of simple, austere habits, one not given to flashy ways, not carried away by either power or the temptations of taxpayers’ money. Though denied for a good period of his political life, he persevered against the odds, with his endurance finally leading to triumph.

The irony of his legacy is that for a man, a political leader, held by many to possess the instincts of decency, his political offspring have strayed so low. In fact, they are so far gone that they have gone totally overboard, and to the point that they do not even care to give their political father, their founder, the kind of regard that is due to him. Where Dr. Jagan was largely honest, those who have followed in the paths that he blazed now tarnish his legacy, reverse his record. If he was alive, he may have wished that he stayed in political darkness.

The political descendants of Cheddi Jagan are people in a world of their own making. To think of them, and talk of them hurts. Take an honest look at the bunch that is today’s PPP, and they are lacking in so much that a man like Jagan worked so tirelessly to achieve. While he pressed for national embrace, his party’s turks and tyrants plot how to divide and diminish the country that he left for them. The people they are most comfortable around are those of a mind like themselves, those who are about how to weaken Guyana more. Things have deteriorated to such an extent in today’s PPP in Guyana, that longstanding supporters detest what their own are doing. They make the comparison to how Jagan was, and what he would have wanted for Guyana from his own now that great quantities of oil have been discovered.

If Jagan was around today, it is our belief that he would have stood in the face of ExxonMobil and drawn a line -“Guyana has to get more, or get out!”. Crippling contract or no contract, he had the courage and skill to stare down and putdown even an ExxonMobil for more for Guyana, and if it didn’t budge, then it had to leave. All those other foreign entities running here to capitalize on our rich downstream and upstream oil opportunities, would have had to do things by the book, with all of our laws, rules, and regulations complied with to the maximum. Can anyone see any foreign company coming here, and deciding how it wants to operate, and how are citizens are endangered when they do so? Or that they pay Guyanese workers what they want to pay them, and then get away with every insult and disdain in how they treat them?

Cheddi Jagan had his faults and his weaknesses, but kneeling down and bowing down before arrogant foreign companies were not among them. In contrast, his successors in his party can’t do enough, and quickly enough, to prostrate themselves and yield every concession to the foreigners who exploit us and then slap us in the face with their legal distortions that tie all Guyanese to a new colonialism. What we have today in the PPP, is a pack of the feeble and the fearful who have either compromised themselves, or are so in awe of the heavyweight foreigners, that their knees fail them, and their brains give up on them. Jagan must be stirring in his ashes. Since they love to operate in the dark, Jagan should visit them in those hours and drive the fear of God in them to straighten those who still can be.