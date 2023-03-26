PPP Soesdyke, Timehri, Highway Cluster 7-a-side Football champions to be crowned today

Latest update March 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 26, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Following intense rivalry in yesterday’s opening matches of the PPP Soesdyke, Timehri, Highway Cluster 7-a-side Football competition at the Banakari Ground, Long Creek, Linden Soesdyke Highway, eight villages have made it through to the quarter finals.
Hauraruni will open action against Soesdyke at 10:00 hours today as they lead off the bid for one of the four semi-final slots. Yarrowkabra will then engage Waiakabra to be followed by a clash between Bamia and Kuru Kuru College. The final quarter-final match will see Swan battling Circuitville. The respective winners will advance to the semi-finals after which the final would be contested between the winners of the two semis.
Yesterday’s action was intense and saw two matches having to be decided in extra time; one decided via kicks from the penalty mark. That match saw Bamia eventually getting rid of Circuitville 2-0; their goalkeeper being the hero as he saved all four of the shots that Circuitville took.
An own goal by Hauraruni cost them their match against Waiakabra in the second period of extra time, however, the former were still able to make it through to the quarter-finals as one of the two best losing teams in the opening round. The other team advancing via the route, was Circuitville.
In other results, Soesdyke defeated Laluni 2-0, compliments of goals from Mark Barker and Tyrone Khan. Kuru Kuru College won via a similar margin over Banakari; Encosi Morris and his brother, Nickoli, crafted the win.
The widest margin of victory was recorded by Yarrowkabra, over St. Cuthbert’s, 4-1, on account of a double off the boot of Terrance Glasgow. Shemar Schultz and Christopher Fung notched in one apiece to complete the win. St. Cuthbert’s consolation came from Wayne Wong.
The opening match of the day produced a 2-1 win for Swan Madaweni over Kuru Kururu, 2-1. The winning goals were scored by Anderson Webber and Abraham Webb, the lone response from the losers came from Anthony Roberts.
The winning team will walk away with $100,000 while the losing finalist will pocket, $50,000. Trophies will also be rewarded to the top two as well as the highest goal scorer, best goalkeeper, and most valuable player.
They are being paid while we are being played…your pain is their gain!
Mar 26, 2023SportsMax – New skipper Rovman Powell powered West Indies to a stunning three-wicket win against South Africa in a rain-reduced T20I clash yesterday. The start in Centurion was pushed back...
Mar 26, 2023
Mar 26, 2023
Mar 26, 2023
Mar 26, 2023
Mar 26, 2023
Kaieteur News – There used to be a running joke about the late President of Guyana, Forbes Burnham and horseback riding.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]