Our pain is there gain

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – This is what we should be singing in Guyana. When we gat pain, dem oil company getting gain. De more we lose, is de more dem gain.

And we leaders sitting down there and nat doing anything about it. Dem too singing a tune. But is a different tune. Dem boys can’t tell you de tune because dem boys gan get in trouble.

Imagine so much oil pumping in Guyana. We hearing that we gan soon be hitting one billion barrels per day. That is more than 8 times when we did start. And de more oil dem oil companies dem more dem happy and de more we unhappy, because we still feeling de squeeze.

And on top of dat we government borrowing a set of money from dem banks. Instead of getting a better deal fuh we. So we getting pain on one side and belly ache pun de odder side.

It mek dem boys remember de time when de time shout from de bedroom, “Do you ever get a shooting pain across your body like someone’s got a voodoo doll of you and they’re stabbing it?”

Dem boys rep0lied “No.”

She yelled back, “How about now?

One time also dem boys went to de doctor and tell he how he gat pain all over he body. He ask dem “When you touch your leg, does it hurt?

Dem boys answer “Yes.”

De doctor as, “When you touch your arm, does it hurt?”

Dem boys answer, “Yes.”

Doctor:”When you touch your head, does it hurt?”

Dem boys: “Yes”

Doctor: I think your finger is broken!

Talk half. Leff half!