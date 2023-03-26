Our pain is there gain

Latest update March 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 26, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – This is what we should be singing in Guyana. When we gat pain, dem oil company getting gain. De more we lose, is de more dem gain.
And we leaders sitting down there and nat doing anything about it. Dem too singing a tune. But is a different tune. Dem boys can’t tell you de tune because dem boys gan get in trouble.
Imagine so much oil pumping in Guyana. We hearing that we gan soon be hitting one billion barrels per day. That is more than 8 times when we did start. And de more oil dem oil companies dem more dem happy and de more we unhappy, because we still feeling de squeeze.
And on top of dat we government borrowing a set of money from dem banks. Instead of getting a better deal fuh we. So we getting pain on one side and belly ache pun de odder side.
It mek dem boys remember de time when de time shout from de bedroom, “Do you ever get a shooting pain across your body like someone’s got a voodoo doll of you and they’re stabbing it?”
Dem boys rep0lied “No.”
She yelled back, “How about now?
One time also dem boys went to de doctor and tell he how he gat pain all over he body. He ask dem “When you touch your leg, does it hurt?
Dem boys answer “Yes.”
De doctor as, “When you touch your arm, does it hurt?”
Dem boys answer, “Yes.”
Doctor:”When you touch your head, does it hurt?”
Dem boys: “Yes”
Doctor: I think your finger is broken!
Talk half. Leff half!
They are being paid while we are being played…your pain is their gain!
Mar 26, 2023SportsMax – New skipper Rovman Powell powered West Indies to a stunning three-wicket win against South Africa in a rain-reduced T20I clash yesterday. The start in Centurion was pushed back...
Mar 26, 2023
Mar 26, 2023
Mar 26, 2023
Mar 26, 2023
Mar 26, 2023
Kaieteur News – There used to be a running joke about the late President of Guyana, Forbes Burnham and horseback riding.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]