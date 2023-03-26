Odyssey Tours West Demerara 50 overs semifinals set for today

Kaieteur News – The much anticipated semifinals of the West Demerara Cricket Association Odyssey Tours 50 overs semifinals will be played today.

Zeeburg will play host to Windsor Forest and at West Meten Meer Zorg Ground, West Demerara Police will play Meten Meer Zorg Warriors.

Among the players set to be on show are Malcolm Hubbard, Ronaldo Ranee, Keoml Savory, Anil Sookdeo, Ricardo Poloram, Ganesh Narine, Jamal Gomes, Mark Jeffers, Avinash Ganesh and Kishun Tracy.