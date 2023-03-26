Mentally-ill man smashes way into Courts

Kaieteur News – A man said to be of unsound mind broke into Courts, Main Street, Georgetown, branch early Saturday morning.

The incident took place during the wee hours of the morning and was captured on camera by patrons of a nearby bar.

Kaieteur News understands that the mentally ill man used a large boulder to smash the glass door to enter the furniture and electronics store.

The video, which went viral on social media, showed the man roaming aimlessly in the store.

Police were summoned and they arrived just in time to prevent the man removing items from the store.

The man was arrested.