Men and women through to the semi’s of Senior Caribbean Championship

Kaieteur News – On the penultimate day of the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Senior Caribbean Championship saw the Guyana’s Men and Women securing semi finals spots heading into the final day of the competition at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue on Friday.

The Guyana women’s team of Chelsea Edghill, OLY, Natalie Cummings, Thuraia Thomas and Jasmin Billingy are through to the semifinal finals of the CRTTF 2023 Championship. They won the final group matches vs Barbados 3-0. Cummings and Billingy took the doubles, then Chelsea Edghill won the first single 3-0 and Cummings closed off with a commanding 3-0 win.

On Friday, the men’s team would have wrapped up their group matches in second position by beating Surinamese 3-0. David and Johnson played the doubles unbeaten and Britton won back to back singles matches.

Later that evening, in their quarter finals matches the Men’s team of Shemar Britton, Elishaba Joh

nson, Paul David and Jonathan Van Lange provided a major upset by beating regional powerhouse Dominican Republic in front of a vocal Gymnasium crowd to also advance to the semi finals.

At this time, both Men and Women team have guaranteed a Bronze Medal at the end of the championship which concluded yesterday 25th March at the same venue with the Men and Women team finals.