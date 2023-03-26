Harpy Eagles pack away Scorpions in morning session

2022/23 West Indies Championship…

– Pride, Volcanoes also triumph

Kaieteur News – It took the Guyana Harpy Eagles only one session to complete their win against the Jamaica Scorpions on the final day of their Round Four 2022/23 West Indies Championship match, which ended yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium (GNS), Providence.

Harpy Eagles claimed the remaining nine wickets for 50 runs in the morning session to restrict Scorpions to 229 in 66.2 overs and win by 228 runs.

Jamaica required 282 runs for victory at the start of Day four, in quite an advantageous position of 179 – 1, but their good fortunate ended when their two top scorers had to take the dreaded walk back to the pavilion.

Opener Tevin Gilzene and his captain, Jermaine Blackwood, resumed from their overnight scores of 81 and 66, respectively, with a partnership of 169, but added only three runs unfortunately before Gilzene was dismissed for 85 when Kevin Sinclair rapped him on the pads. Scorpions were 182 – 2.

One run and three balls later; Paul Palmer was once again removed without scoring, which brought Abhijai Mansingh to the crease. That pair added 24 runs to take Jamaica past the 200-run mark but Blackwood’s luck ran out when a chance he provided was finally held with him on 80; Jamaica reached 207 – 4.

Aldane Thomas (1) and Derval Green (0) were removed by Beaton in quick succession which made the score tick over to 208 – 6. Six runs later, Mansingh (12) became Sinclair’s third wicket with Jamaica’s new batsmen being Ojay Shields and Nkrumah Bonner.

The experienced Bonner tried to delay the inevitable but teammates continued to fall at the other end; Ojay Shields went out with a fighting 14 but with the introduction of Veerasammy Permaul, Shields and Marquino Mindley (0) found themselves dismissed in successive deliveries.

Nicholson Gordon (0*) joined Bonner but it was the latter who became Sinclair’s fourth scalp as the final three wickets fell with the score on 229.

Sinclair ended with 4 – 37, Beaton bagged 3 – 85, Permaul snagged 2 – 23 while Nial Smith accounted for the other wicket.

Match details: Guyana 278 from 88.1 (Leon Johnson 150*, Tevin Imlach 46; Marquino Mindley 3 – 34) & 294 – 7d 92.4 overs (Tevin Imlach 136, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 89; Marquino Mindley 6 – 54) defeated Jamaica Scorpions 115 from 35.5 overs (Derval Green 42; Nial Smith 5 – 39) & 229 from 66.2 overs (Jermaine Blackwood 85, Tevin Gilzene 80; Kevin Sinclair 4 – 37).

Other matches’ summarized scores…

Leeward Islands Hurricanes 392 – 9d from 121.5 overs (Kofi James 107, Karima Gore 93, Kieran Powell 75; Sherman Lewis 3 – 76, Prestown McSween 2 – 68, Kenneth Dember 2 – 103) & 144 from 55 overs (Montcin Hodge 59, Jahmar Hamilton 22; Preston McSween 5 – 39, Larry Edward 3 – 9) lost to Windward Islands Volcanoes 353 from 95 overs (Kaveem Hodge 137, Alick Athanaze 128; Jeremiah Lewis 4 – 46, Rahkeem Cornwall 4 – 109) & 174 – 4* from 38 overs (Sunil Ambris 40*, Alick Athanaze 38; Rahkeem Cornwall 2 – 53) by 6 wickets.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 203 from 75.3 overs (Jason Mohammed 55, Tion Webster 46; Chaim Holder 5 – 71, Jair McAllister 3 – 31) & 185 from 80 overs (Darren Bravo 36, Jyd Goolie 35; Chaim Holder 4 – 63, Akeem Jordan 3 – 35) lost to Barbados Pride 271 from 85 overs (Zachary McCaskie 92, Roshon Primus 53; Imran Khan 4 – 86, Anderson Phillip 3 – 80) and 118 – 3 from 37.4 overs (Zachary McCaskie 55*, Jonathan Drakes 27; Bryan Charles 3 – 29) by 7 wickets.