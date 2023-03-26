Gordon, Garrett push Golden Jaguars past Bermuda

Latest update March 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 26, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – In a must-win game to keep their CONCACAF Gold Cup dreams alive, the Golden Jaguars roared to a 2-0 victory over Bermuda yesterday in Hamilton when the Nations League continued.
Liam Gordon grabbed his first International goal when the Waslall FC defender slipped one past Bermuda’s custodian in the 51st minute.
Slingerz FC defender Jeremy Garett doubled the lead in the 58th minute when he too capitalized on a lapse on judgement by his opponents in their penalty area, and calmly tucked his effort in the net.
It was Guyana’s third win in five matches in Group B of League B, putting them on nine points; three behind leaders Haiti who are so far unbeaten.
Jamal Shabazz started with Kai McKenzie-Lyle in goal, along with Garrett, Jaylen Jones, Bailey Spencer-Adams, Johnathon Grant and Gordon in the defence.
Starting in midfield were Elliot Bonds, Nathan Moriah-Welch and Leo Lovell, while Omari Glasgow paired with the ever-dependable Emery Welshman in the attack.
Meanwhile, following yesterday’s game, the Golden Jaguars will head to Barbados to battle Montserrat on Tuesday, March 28, at the Wildey Turf in the Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex.
