First Local Content Summit scheduled for April

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s first Local Content Summit will be held on April 4, 2023 through a partnership between MBW Energy Support Services Inc. (MBWESSI) and the Local Content Secretariat through the Ministry of Natural Resources. The event will be held at the Pegasus Suites, Kingston, Georgetown.

Themed, “Sustaining Supplier Development through Local Content Partnership”, the Summit is an event geared towards knowledge sharing for local businesses in Guyana who are desirous of participating the Energy Sector.

MBWESSI in a statement to the media said that the event will focus on local content with a mixture of both panel discussions and featured presentations.

The aim of the Summit is to discuss: the current Local Content Policy and Certification process; Strategic business partnerships between local companies addressing the advantages and risks of forming local consortiums; Local participation, especially highlighting Local Content success stories within the sector and Local Capacity Development and the impact of training locals, small and medium size businesses.

Local Content best practices through an international lens, including myths and realities will also be discussed.

Abbigale Loncke-Watson, President and CEO of MBW Energy Support Services Inc, recognizing various challenges she has faced and her business-driven curiosity, shared that, “As a medium size, local company in Guyana, I am hopeful that the Local Content Summit will provide local companies like mine with a working road map for successful participation in the Local Content context in Guyana’s emerging energy sector.”

The Government of Guyana, through the Local Content Secretariat of the Ministry of Natural Resources has fully endorsed the event and noted that “they are working together with the organizers of the upcoming Local Content Summit to provide a policy forum that will allow for the continuous advocating of benefits for businesses within the oil and gas sector.”

The Summit’s opening plenary will include Vice Preisdent Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo as the keynote speaker, Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat as the featured speaker, Mr. Martin Pertab, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Local Content Secretariat as well as Mrs. Abbigale Loncke-Watson, CEO of MBW Energy Support Services Inc.

Other speakers include, Mr. Bobby Gossai, Ministry of Natural Resources; Dr. Melissa Varswyk, Vice President, Women in Energy Guyana; Mr. Timothy Tucker, Immediate Past President, Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI); Ms. Georgia Inniss, Director, Global Eureka Business Solutions Inc.; Mr. Joel Bagwandin, Director, SphereX Professional Services; Ms. Rowena Elliott, President, Women’s Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Mr. Michael Gow, Country Manager, Subsea 7 (Guyana) and Mr. Christopher Chapwayna, CEO, Sagacity.

“As the Summit is focused on local content, all companies being featured during the exhibition will be Local Content Certified companies. The Summit is committed to bringing maximum visibility to these companies, including Suregig Inc, Laparkan, Safeway Solutions Security, M. Sookhai and Co., just to name a few,” the MBWESSI statement said.

Several companies have invested in the Summit. These include Sherriff Security, Action Invest Caribbean (Who’s Who Magazine), Bourbon Guyana, The NICO Consulting Inc. and Vistar Engineering and Contracting Services.

To learn more, please contact Channey Wong, [email protected] or +592.602.5996.