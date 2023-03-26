Essequibo Softball Cricket League over-45 tourney to commence shortly

Latest update March 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 26, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Essequibo Softball Cricket League over-45 tournament is set to commence shortly on the Essequibo Coast.
Trophies and other prizes will be up for grabs and teams can contact Sankar Ram on 678 0121 for registration.
The competition will be played on a round robin basis and is being sponsored by Seeraj Bhimsain, Regal Stationery and Computer Center and Trophy Stall.
