EBDCA/D and R Construction and Machinery Rental 50-over bowls off 

Latest update March 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 26, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The East Bank Demerara Cricket Association/ D and R Construction and Machinery Rental 50-over tournament bowled off with several matches.
The competition was launched recently at Farm ground and it will be played on a round robin basis. Matches will played at YMCA, Transport, Farm and Canal No.2 this weekend.
The winning the winning team will take home $200,000, runner u
p $100,000, MVP $10,000, best batsman $10,000, best bowler $10,000. Trophies and other prizes will also be presented.
President of the EBDCA Puneet Jaigopaul thanked the sponsors and wished the teams well.
