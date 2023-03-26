Latest update March 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

EBDCA/D and R Construction and Machinery Rental 50-over bowls off 

Mar 26, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The East Bank Demerara Cricket Association/ D and R Construction and Machinery Rental 50-over tournament bowled off with several matches.

The competition was launched recently at Farm ground and it will be played on a round robin basis. Matches will played at YMCA, Transport, Farm and Canal No.2 this weekend.

The winning the winning team will take home $200,000, runner u

President of the EBDCA Puneet Jaigopaul accepts the sponsorship cheque from David Sugrim of the sponsor.

President of the EBDCA Puneet Jaigopaul accepts the sponsorship cheque from David Sugrim of the sponsor.

p $100,000, MVP $10,000, best batsman $10,000, best bowler $10,000. Trophies and other prizes will also be presented.

President of the EBDCA Puneet Jaigopaul thanked the sponsors and wished the teams well.

