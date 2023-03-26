Dominic Tyrrell dominates at One Power Barbell Classics

Latest update March 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 26, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s current National 74kg Powerlifting Champion, Dominic Tyrrell, won best guest lifter at the recently concluded One Barbell Classics, 2023, in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Guyanese by birth Powerlifter who is a member of the One Barbell gym, competed in the 83kg weight class since he didn’t cut weight. He squatted 534lbs, bench press 330lbs and deadlift 683lbs. He had a close miss with 320kg/705lbs.
Dominic, who resides in Trinidad, surpassed his current national records in Guyana. The deadlift is an unofficial world record.
A graduate of the University of the West Indies with a Bachelors of Arts in French, Upper Second Class Honours, He is currently preparing to represent Guyana at the Junior World Championships in Romania in August.
Mar 26, 2023
Mar 26, 2023
Mar 26, 2023
Mar 26, 2023
Mar 26, 2023
