Dominic Tyrrell dominates at One Power Barbell Classics

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s current National 74kg Powerlifting Champion, Dominic Tyrrell, won best guest lifter at the recently concluded One Barbell Classics, 2023, in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Guyanese by birth Powerlifter who is a member of the One Barbell gym, competed in the 83kg weight class since he didn’t cut weight. He squatted 534lbs, bench press 330lbs and deadlift 683lbs. He had a close miss with 320kg/705lbs.

Dominic, who resides in Trinidad, surpassed his current national records in Guyana. The deadlift is an unofficial world record.

A graduate of the University of the West Indies with a Bachelors of Arts in French, Upper Second Class Honours, He is currently preparing to represent Guyana at the Junior World Championships in Romania in August.