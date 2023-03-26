D-UP knockout Basketball tournament scheduled for May 1

Kaieteur News – With the aim of reviving the sport of basketball in the West Coast of Demerara (WCD), Region three district, the D-Up Basketball Academy will be hosting its Annual “Above the Rim” one-day basketball tournament slated for 1st May at the Tuschen Primary school, basketball courts.

This event is deemed the biggest basketball competition of the summer, and is coming to region three. This event is already billed to be a packed day of exciting basketball. This tournament will be guided under the knockout format; featuring U14 and U18 teams from both primary and secondary schools. There will also be an open category for the adults with lots of trophies and medals up for grabs.

The organizer of the event is former basketball player, now coach Anthony Kandar promises the event will be one of biggest, if not, the biggest basketball tournament which aims at attacking new players from all parts of the country, especially in the WCD area. The main objective is to enable youth with necessary tools for future success.

The tournament aligns with the theme “Not every child will make it as a Pro Basketball Player but every child should have the tools of life to become a productive member of society”.

See U14 School’s teams such as Uitvlugt Primary, Leonora Primary, Tuschen Primary, Philadelphia Primary, Quram Academy, Cornelia Ida Primary, Parika Primary and Blake Primary School. There will also be teams out of Bartica, Kwakwani, Golden Grove, Tuschen, Covent Garden, Den Amstel, Stewartville, West Demerara, Patentia, Uitvlugt Secondary, Linden Kings and D-Up Academy competing in the U18 and Adults category.

The tournament sponsors are D-UP Basketball Academy: West Indian friends That Care, Toronto Canada, ElE & Rehanna’s Fashion Boutique & Gift shop, Tuschen Housing Scheme (H/S), F&R Supermarket, Vreed En-Hoop ( Brother Farman), Harry Gobin Construction Company Tuschen H/S, Mala Peru’s Garcia Leon breaks 35 km race walk ni & Neil Cheddie, Toronto Canada, Frank & Lolata De Nobriga Canada, Sir McGarrel (Leonora Secondary), Trophy Stall Bourda, Quiyyam Academy, School of the National, Georgetown and the Principal Shondell and staff Tuschen Primary school.

For further information regarding the tournament contact D-UP Basketball Academy’s Chairman Anthony Kandar at email: [email protected] or 696-4738.