Couple battling for life after execution attempt, wife is key witness to murder

Kaieteur News – The Sophia businesswoman who is battling for her life at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after gunmen opened fire on her and her husband on Thursday is a key witness in a murder that took place in August 2021.

Gunmen had reportedly stopped in front of the woman’s grocery shop at ‘B’ Field Sophia in a tinted car while she and her husband were sitting outside chatting with a friend.

Her husband recalled that three masked men armed with handguns came out of the car and walked up to his wife and began shooting before re-entering the car and escaping.

According to the police report, the man received two gunshot injuries to his upper back, while his wife received gunshot injuries to her right side face, two to her right arm and one to her left elbow.

The couple is receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of GPHC, where their conditions are listed as stable.

The execution attempt on the couple took place almost two years after a murder suspect threatened to kill the businesswoman. The murder suspect told the woman that she was going to be the last person he killed. The businesswoman had reportedly witnessed the suspect killing 21-year-old mechanic Jaleel Leow of Dennis Street Sophia.

Leow was gunned down at the woman’s business place on August 3, 2021. He too was a witness in another murder case (Kevin Campbell in March 2020) that his alleged killer is said to be involved in.

Kaieteur News had reported on August 4, 2021 that Leow, Campbell’s brother, Brandon Smith and the Sophia businesswoman were hanging out in front of her shop on the afternoon of August 3, 2021 when two suspects approached them on Bicycles.

The suspects dismounted their bikes and one of them armed with a cutlass asked the businesswoman, “Is problem you want?” She had reportedly responded in the negative together with Leow and Smith before walking into her yard.

Leow on the other hand was not afraid to stand up to the alleged attackers as he retorted, “Y’all could get problems if y’all want.”

The other suspect, according police, then whipped out a handgun while approaching Leow from behind and fired several rounds, two of which impacted his back. However, not satisfied with the two discharged rounds, the gunman stood over him and shot him two more times to the chest.

Investigators were told that Leow somehow managed to get up and escape but had collapsed in the back of the businesswoman’s yard and died.

The gunman then turned his attention to Smith and fired a shot at him too but the bullet only managed to graze his right arm before he had an opportunity to escape.

Leow’s killers then rode away on their bicycles, but not before turning to Felicia and saying, “We gun kill all ya’ll one by one. You gun be de las’ one we kill.”

Following Leow’s death police had identified three possible suspects by their aliases, ‘Big John,’ ‘Double Clip’ and ‘Brainer’.

Kaieteur News understands that the suspects in Leow killing are still at large.