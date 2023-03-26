Latest update March 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Captain Powell the hero as West Indies win thriller against South Africa

Mar 26, 2023 Sports

SportsMax – New skipper Rovman Powell powered West Indies to a stunning three-wicket win against South Africa in a rain-reduced T20I clash yesterday.

Rovman Powell led the visitors to victory. (AFP/Getty Images)

Rovman Powell led the visitors to victory. (AFP/Getty Images)

The start in Centurion was pushed back because of wet conditions and the contest was reduced to an 11-overs-a-side thrash, with South Africa totting up 131-8, helping by David Miller crunching 48 from 22 balls.

Miller struck three sixes as the home side recovered well from losing opener Quinton de Kock to the first ball of their innings at SuperSport Park.

West Indies made a flying start to their reply as Brandon King and Kyle Mayers took 17 runs from the first four deliveries. King’s 23, and 28 from Johnson Charles, helped to put the tourists in a strong position, but it was Powell who played the crucial innings.

The 29-year-old Jamaican hit five sixes in an explosive 43no from 18 balls, holding his nerve after West Indies lost two wickets to Sisanda Magala (3-21) in the 10th over.

Powell’s maximum from the second delivery of the 11th over brought the teams level, and he tucked away a single into the leg side from the next ball to seal the win, taking West Indies to 132-7.

Powell starts as he means to go on

Brandon King took West Indies off to a flyer.  (AFP/Getty Images)

Brandon King took West Indies off to a flyer.  (AFP/Getty Images)

The chance to lead arose for Powell when Nicholas Pooran resigned as West Indies’ white-ball captain after last year’s T20 World Cup.

 

Powell has taken on the T20I job, with Shai Hope leading the ODI team, and this was a whirlwind beginning for the incoming captain, firstly with the match being reduced to a quickfire slog, and then with the pressure falling on his shoulders with the bat.

He came in at 66-3 in the fifth over, after the breakneck start, and saw the job through, posting his joint-sixth highest T20I score in what was his 47th innings at this level.

Trend to continue?

The last three T20I series between these teams have been won by the touring side, and with two games remaining in this series we might be on for a repeat.

South Africa are experiencing a dire run of series results in T20Is at home, having lost their last four such series, last getting a home success against Sri Lanka in March 2019.

David Miller made a 22-ball 48.  (AFP/Getty Images)

David Miller made a 22-ball 48.  (AFP/Getty Images)

Over the longer course of a full 20 overs it might prove a different story between these teams, with the win for West Indies on this occasion being just the second in their last 16 T20Is away from home. They and South Africa go again today, also in Centurion.

Scores: West Indies 132 for 7 (Powell 43*, Magala 3-21) beat South Africa 131 for 8 (Miller 48, Smith 2-21) by three wickets.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

They are being paid while we are being played…your pain is their gain!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Captain Powell the hero as West Indies win thriller against South Africa

Captain Powell the hero as West Indies win thriller against South...

Mar 26, 2023

SportsMax – New skipper Rovman Powell powered West Indies to a stunning three-wicket win against South Africa in a rain-reduced T20I clash yesterday. The start in Centurion was pushed back...
Read More
Gordon, Garrett push Golden Jaguars past Bermuda

Gordon, Garrett push Golden Jaguars past Bermuda

Mar 26, 2023

Harpy Eagles pack away Scorpions in morning session

Harpy Eagles pack away Scorpions in morning...

Mar 26, 2023

D-UP knockout Basketball tournament scheduled for May 1

D-UP knockout Basketball tournament scheduled for...

Mar 26, 2023

Men and women through to the semi’s of Senior Caribbean Championship

Men and women through to the semi’s of Senior...

Mar 26, 2023

Boxing Association to commence weekly training programme at ‘Six Head’ Gym

Boxing Association to commence weekly training...

Mar 26, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • THE MAN ON HORSEBACK

    Kaieteur News – There used to be a running joke about the late President of Guyana, Forbes Burnham and horseback riding.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]