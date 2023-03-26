Blairmont Estate surpasses weekly production target by 12%

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has announced that the Blairmont Estate has leveraged the good weather conditions over the last seven days to surpass its weekly sugar production target, ending March 25, 2023, by 12%.

This is the second time for the first crop this year that this Estate has surpassed its weekly target.

“This good news will boost the income from the members of the sugar fraternity on the West Coast of Berbice as all the workers at that Estate secured additional remuneration with the weekly performance incentive,” a statement from GuySuCo said.

Estate Manager Threbhowan Shiwprasad said the achievement was possible due to the factory time efficiency of 95.5 percent, against a budget of 93.0 percent, and minimal downtime of 5.25 hours for the week.

Also contributing to this achievement is the cane quality, with Pol extraction of 92.4 percent, versus 91.1 percent budgeted, resulting in an improved Tonnes Cane to Tonnes Sugar (Tc/Ts) ratio of 11.53 percent versus the budgeted 13.04 percent.

Qualified workers who worked 80 percent or more days available for that week will benefit from another weekly production incentive scheme, which allows tax-free incentives when an estate achieves its weekly production target. The first crop production target is 16,875 MT of sugar, and 50% of that target was surpassed on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

“The Executive Management congratulates the management and workers of Blairmont estate and urges all grinding estates to strive towards achieving the weekly production incentive. The Executive Management also implores workers to remain focused and committed to consistently achieving their weekly targets, as every effort is being made to harness better weather during March 2023 compared to the same period in 2022,” the statement said.