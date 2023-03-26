Blairmont Estate surpasses weekly production target by 12%

Latest update March 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 26, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has announced that the Blairmont Estate has leveraged the good weather conditions over the last seven days to surpass its weekly sugar production target, ending March 25, 2023, by 12%.
This is the second time for the first crop this year that this Estate has surpassed its weekly target.
“This good news will boost the income from the members of the sugar fraternity on the West Coast of Berbice as all the workers at that Estate secured additional remuneration with the weekly performance incentive,” a statement from GuySuCo said.
Estate Manager Threbhowan Shiwprasad said the achievement was possible due to the factory time efficiency of 95.5 percent, against a budget of 93.0 percent, and minimal downtime of 5.25 hours for the week.
Also contributing to this achievement is the cane quality, with Pol extraction of 92.4 percent, versus 91.1 percent budgeted, resulting in an improved Tonnes Cane to Tonnes Sugar (Tc/Ts) ratio of 11.53 percent versus the budgeted 13.04 percent.
Qualified workers who worked 80 percent or more days available for that week will benefit from another weekly production incentive scheme, which allows tax-free incentives when an estate achieves its weekly production target. The first crop production target is 16,875 MT of sugar, and 50% of that target was surpassed on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
“The Executive Management congratulates the management and workers of Blairmont estate and urges all grinding estates to strive towards achieving the weekly production incentive. The Executive Management also implores workers to remain focused and committed to consistently achieving their weekly targets, as every effort is being made to harness better weather during March 2023 compared to the same period in 2022,” the statement said.
They are being paid while we are being played…your pain is their gain!
Mar 26, 2023SportsMax – New skipper Rovman Powell powered West Indies to a stunning three-wicket win against South Africa in a rain-reduced T20I clash yesterday. The start in Centurion was pushed back...
Mar 26, 2023
Mar 26, 2023
Mar 26, 2023
Mar 26, 2023
Mar 26, 2023
Kaieteur News – There used to be a running joke about the late President of Guyana, Forbes Burnham and horseback riding.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]