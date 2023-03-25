Latest update March 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Swat team member accused of assaulting Brazilian on seawall

Mar 25, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken on Friday assured that a “thorough investigation” will

An Injured Wellington Dos Santos

An Injured Wellington Dos Santos

be conducted into the alleged beating of a Brazilian man by a “SWAT Team member” of the Guyana Police Force.

The alleged beating of the man identified as Wellington Dos Santos reportedly took place on Wednesday at the Kingston Seawall and a report has been made at the Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

Dos Santos claimed that he was hanging out with a group of friends when his girlfriend got into an argument with the policeman’s girlfriend. The two women reportedly began fighting and according to Dos Santos tried to separate them.

His actions, however, allegedly led to the policeman confronting him. Dos Santos claimed that the off-duty cop pulled out his firearm and began threatening him. The cop reportedly followed-up by beating the Brazilian man and even kicked the victim’s girlfriend to the stomach.

A bleeding Dos Santos then left for a city hospital with his girlfriend where he was treated for a broken nose and other injuries to his body.

