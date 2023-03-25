Sophia vendor shot during attempted arson on house

Kaieteur News – A thirty-nine-year-old vendor of ‘B’ Field Reserve Dam, Sophia is now nursing a gunshot wound to his hip, after he was shot by an unidentified man who tried to set his house early Friday morning.

According to a statement from the police, the victim who resides with his reputed wife and two children reported that about 00:30hrs yesterday he was awaken by the smell of smoke. He reported that he sprang up and saw smoke on the southern side of his house.

According to the vendor, as he opened the southern door of his house, he was confronted by an unidentifiable male. The man reported that he then heard a loud explosion, which sounded like a gunshot, and felt a burning sensation to his right hip.

The vendor said that the suspect made good his escape. He could not say which direction the suspect ran.

The injured man was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit where he is receiving treatment.

Police said upon arrival at the scene, they recovered a suspected 9mm spent shell. The law enforcement officers observed that the southern door at the vendor’s home was scorched by the fire.

An investigation into the incident has since been launched.