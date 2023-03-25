PPPC prepared to contest in all Local Authority Areas – Dr Jagdeo

Kaieteur News – The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) on Thursday said that it is prepared for the June 12, 2023 Local Government Elections (LGE). The party’s General Secretary (GS) Bharrat Jagdeo during a press conference held at Freedom House, Georgetown said that his party has demonstrated a high level of transparency and is well prepared to contest the elections.

Jagdeo told reporters that when the PPPC government took office in 2020, it was met with a broken procurement system, featuring regular abuse of Guyana’s procurement laws, and no plan for development in sectors such as health and infrastructure.

“We are very proud of our track record, and our dedication to the manifesto promises made to the people of the country, historically, and in the last elections,” the PPPC general secretary asserted.

The GS said that the PPPC Government has championed a gamut of initiatives to improve the lives of Guyanese, delivering on many of its manifesto promises in just three years in office.

“I don’t want to gloat about what the likely outcomes will be. No doubts the PPP will do well… extremely well in these elections. We have a track record. When we are in office, all of the people benefit from the PPPC stewardship. The whole country makes progress, and we work for all of our people. That’s the philosophy of this party…The People’s Progressive Party, and the government headed by Dr Irfaan Ali have remained faithful to what we promised the electorate. We have worked very hard in the past two and a half years to reorient this country on a track to prosperity, away from the doom and gloom period,” Dr Jagdeo added. (Modified from the Department of Public Information).