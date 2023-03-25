NACCIE supports investigation into Neptrid Hercules fatal accident

Dear Editor,

The union (NAACIE) is in support of the Minister of Labour appointing an investigative team to do a formal investigation into the fatal accident involving our member Mr. Neptrid Hercules who was employed by Bosai Mineral (Guyana) Group on March 11th 2023.

Mr. Hercules went missing on the early hours of the morning on Saturday, March 11, 2023 along with the CAT D9T Dozer which he was operating at the time. This was as a result of a failure experienced at the re-filling dumping area where he was working in the East Montgomery mine which caused them to be covered by the land slide materials.

Mr. Hercules body was subsequently recovered on March 14th 2023 after four days of painful and extensive search.

Our deepest and sincere condolences to the family, friends and coworkers. He will be sadly missed. The union is firmly of the views that this or any accident that result in loss of life is unacceptable and as such we appreciate the Minister approach of appointing this investigation team.

We are hopeful that the outcome of this formal investigation will provide answers and recommendation that will be implemented to ensure that this does not reoccurred.

For we owe it to the family and all workers of this country.

Dawchan Nagasar

General Secretary