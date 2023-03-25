NACCIE supports investigation into Neptrid Hercules fatal accident

Latest update March 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 25, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
The union (NAACIE) is in support of the Minister of Labour appointing an investigative team to do a formal investigation into the fatal accident involving our member Mr. Neptrid Hercules who was employed by Bosai Mineral (Guyana) Group on March 11th 2023.
Mr. Hercules went missing on the early hours of the morning on Saturday, March 11, 2023 along with the CAT D9T Dozer which he was operating at the time. This was as a result of a failure experienced at the re-filling dumping area where he was working in the East Montgomery mine which caused them to be covered by the land slide materials.
Mr. Hercules body was subsequently recovered on March 14th 2023 after four days of painful and extensive search.
Our deepest and sincere condolences to the family, friends and coworkers. He will be sadly missed. The union is firmly of the views that this or any accident that result in loss of life is unacceptable and as such we appreciate the Minister approach of appointing this investigation team.
We are hopeful that the outcome of this formal investigation will provide answers and recommendation that will be implemented to ensure that this does not reoccurred.
For we owe it to the family and all workers of this country.
Dawchan Nagasar
General Secretary
They are being paid while we are being played…your pain is their gain!
Mar 25, 2023(SportsMax) – A new era will start for both South Africa and West Indies when Aiden Markram and Rovman Powell lead the sides in the opening Twenty20 International match of the series on...
Mar 25, 2023
Mar 25, 2023
Mar 25, 2023
Mar 25, 2023
Mar 24, 2023
Kaieteur News – There has never been a more transparent conflict of interest than that which exists in the Environmental... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]