Houston Secondary School teacher attacked over damaged cell phone – Parent

Kaieteur News – The parent, of the Houston Secondary School student, who attacked a teacher of the school on Thursday reportedly, told police that she hit the teacher because the teacher damaged her cell phone.

Forty-three-year old Keola Stanton of Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) alleged that she visited the school to meet with the Head Mistress (HM) about an incident her 17-year-old son, a fifth form student, was allegedly involved in.

Stanton claimed that her son accompanied her and upon entering building she met Kimone Gentle, the teacher involved in the scuffle and informed her of the reason for her visit.

Gentle, she alleged, asked her, her relationship with the student. The woman said that after relating that she was his mother, Gentle began complaining about her son’s attitude and conduct in school.

Stanton continued her claims that responded, “All ayo advantaging my son”. According to the parent her response was met with expletives from the teacher. She then allegedly pulled out her phone to record Gentle’s verbal abuse towards her.

The mother alleged that Gentle walked up to her and hit the cell phone out of her hands causing to damage. An argument reportedly ensued and quickly turned into a scuffle.

Gentle during the scuffle, alleged that Stanton, picked up a chair and lashed her several times to body until she fell to the ground. Her seventeen-year-old son allegedly intervened at that point to protect his mother.

Gentle on the other hand admitted that when Stanton started to record her she started moving aggressively towards her. The teacher denied attacking Stanton first.

Instead, alleged the teacher, the woman knocked her reading glasses onto the floor.

According to reports, Gentle was force to brandish a cutlass to defend herself after she was attacked by a female parent and a student on Thurday.

She is the third teacher to be attacked in the last two weeks and the fifth this year.

Her actions, which were recorded and shared widely on social media, resulted in her being arrested. She was subsequently released following the intervention of her attorney Darren Wade.

In the video, the student was seen being restrained by a security officer while Gentle and the parent were separated from each other.

Gentle’s colleagues tried to calm her down as the parent and student were taken away from the school. The teacher however armed herself with a cutlass and pursued her alleged attacker while other teachers pleaded, “Miss Gentle stop, Miss Gentle please stop”.