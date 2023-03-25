Harpy Eagles post mammoth target; Scorpions hot in pursuit

2022/23 West Indies Championship…

– Impeccable Imlach records maiden First Class ton

Kaieteur News – Day four of the Round 4 2022/23 West Indies Championship-match between the Guyana Harpy Eagles and Jamaica Scorpions at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, promises to be an intriguing one following a resolute display of batting from Jamaica in the final two sessions yesterday.

At the close of play on Friday, Jamaica were 176 – 1 from 43 overs in pursuit of the enormous target of 459 set by Guyana; they trail by 282 runs. Guyana declared in their second innings after the lunch interval on Day 3 at 294 – 7, to add to their lead of 163 runs from the first innings.

The day resumed with Guyana in the lead by 301 runs with Tagenarine Chanderpaul (60) and Tevin Imlach (50) in the middle as the team stood on 128 – 4. The pair did well to craft a 175-run fifth wicket partnership that was broken by the dismissal of Chanderpaul for 89; Guyana were 208 – 3.

Kevin Sinclair was the new batsman, who entered just before the completion of the first session, and immediately turned the strike over to Imlach for him to achieve his maiden centurion feat in the over prior to the break.

In the second session, Guyana seemed to be in search of some quick runs, which was led by Imlach, with the support of Sinclair (18) and Motie (18*). At that time, the Guyanese captain seemed confident enough to declare to leave Imlach unbeaten on a well-played 136. He faced 217 deliveries, 14 of which were dispatched to the boundary ropes.

When the dust settled in that innings, Marquino Mindley ended with spectacular figures of 6 – 54 while Jamaican captain, Jermaine Blackwood, picked up 1 – 41.

Scorpions also began their chase in the second session and lost Leroy Lugg (10) after he contributed the first ten runs of the innings. That brought Blackwood to the middle to partner with a much more focused Tevin Gilzene.

Both Gilzene and Blackwood scored half centuries to give their side a fighting chance of a triumph going into the final day. Overnight, Gilzene has 81 from 134 balls including 14 fours while Blackwood is on 66 from 124 deliveries with 11 fours. These two batsmen are showing their ability to hit back after both being removed for no runs in the first innings. Ronsford Beaton has claimed the only wicket.

Other matches’ summarized scores…

Leeward Islands Hurricanes 392 – 9d from 121.5 overs (Kofi James 107, Karima Gore 93, Kieran Powell 75; Sherman Lewis 3 – 76, Prestown McSween 2 – 68, Kenneth Dember 2 – 103) & 99 – 5* from 35 overs (Montcin Hodge 45*, Jahmar Hamilton 22; Preston McSween 2 – 26) lead Windward Islands Volcanoes 353 from 95 overs (Kaveem Hodge 137, Alick Athanaze 128; Jeremiah Lewis 4 – 46, Rahkeem Cornwall 4 – 109) by 128 runs.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 203 from 75.3 overs (Jason Mohammed 55, Tion Webster 46; Chaim Holder 5 – 71, Jair McAllister 3 – 31) & 185 from 80 overs (Darren Bravo 36, Jyd Goolie 35; Chaim Holder 4 – 63, Akeem Jordan 3 – 35) lead Barbados Pride 271 from 85 overs (Zachary McCaskie 92, Roshon Primus 53; Imran Khan 4 – 86, Anderson Phillip 3 – 80) & 52 – 2* from 23 overs (Zachary McCaskie 26*; Bryan Charles 2 – 12) by 66 runs.