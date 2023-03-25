Golden Jaguars hunting must-win game against Bermuda

– Welshman named Captain; Shabazz oozing with confidence

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – With a direct berth to the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup on the line Guyana’s ‘Golden Jaguars’ will go hunting three points this afternoon in Hamilton when they take on Bermuda.

The Guyanese men are sitting second in Group B of League B in the CONCACAF Nations League behind an unbeaten Haiti on six points.

Haiti is at the top of the table on 10 points following back-to-back wins against Guyana (6-2, 6-0) and Montserrat (3 – 2), along with a goalless draw with Bermuda.

Guyana, apart from their two defeats against the Haitians, had wins over Montserrat (2 – 1) and Bermuda (2-1).

“Despite not having any friendlies we made full use of the five days together before the game,” Shabazz told Kaieteur News in an invited comment.

York United Football Club defender, Jonathan Grant, is the loneGolden Jaguars Head Coach – Jamaal Shabazz newcomer in Coach Shabazz’s 23-man squad for today’s game which starts at 2:00 pm.

Grant, 28, who plays alongside Golden Jaguars forward Emery Welshman with Forge FC in the Canadian Premier League (CPL), is born to Guyanese parents.

In terms of international exposure, Grant was a call-up for Canada in 2015 for their two friendlies against Iceland while also playing for the Canadians in the Pan Am Games (2015) and the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship (2015).

Grant will have his former Forge FC teammate, Emery Welshman as his forwards, along with Chicago Fire talisman Omari Glasgow, Pernell Schultz (Police FC), Trayon Bobb (Western Tigers), Kelsey Benjamin (GDF) and Tre Medford (Boston United FC).

The other defenders are Colin Nelson (GDF), Jeremy Garrett (Slingerz FC), Jaylen Jones (Cray Wanderers FC), Bayli Spencer Adams (Leicester City), Marcus Wilson (Caledonia AIA), Liam Gordon (Walsall FC), Kadel Daniel (Folkestone Invicta FC) and Samuel Cox (Welling United FC)

Nathan Moriah-Welch, who is enjoying an exceptional season with Newport County FC, will be in the midfield along with Elliot Bonds (Cheltenham FC), Leo Lovell (Slingerz FC), Curtez Kellman (Police FC) and Daniel Wilson (Western Tigers).

Quillan Roberts (Western Suburbs FC, New Zealand), Akel Clarke (Slingerz FC), and Kai McKenzie-Lyle (Welling United FC) are the goalkeepers.

“The attitude and team spirit is good, and guys are motivated to give their best. The time has come for us to dig deep and execute our game plan. It’s going to be a tough game, and we will have to defend for long periods but I have confidence our lads will play with a big heart as we look for a result,” Shabazz said.

Shabazz will start with McKenzie-Lyle in goal, along with Garrett, Jones, Spencer-Adams, Grant and Gordon in the defence.

Starting in midfield are Bonds, Moriah-Welch and Lovell, while Glasgow will pair with the ever-dependable Welshman in the attack.

Guyana is not only in a must-win position but will also need to hope that Haiti is on the losing side of their two remaining matches and the Golden Jaguars can overcome a -8 goal deficit.

“I think we welcome and accept the reality of the situation we’re in…it’s going to be difficult to win the group because all that is not in our hands but all the efforts in this match are in our hands. However, I’m confident that the guys are going to give their best,” the Golden Jaguars Coach said.

Meanwhile, following today’s game, the Golden Jaguars will head to Barbados to battle Montserrat on Tuesday, March 28, at the Wildey Turf in the Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex.