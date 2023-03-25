Latest update March 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

EDYOU FM becomes the first radio station to stream in Kamarang, Region 7

Mar 25, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education’s Radio Station, EDYOU FM, made history by becoming the first local station in Guyana to broadcast in Kamarang and other parts of the upper Mazaruni, Region 7.

The station commenced its inaugural operations on Thursday, March 23, 2023, as the Government of Guyana continues to intensify its efforts in bringing distance education through radio to the most remote parts of Guyana.

The signal is expected to reach riverine communities along the Mazaruni River such as Paruima, Waramadong, Kako, Jawalla, Phillipai, Imbaimadai among others benefitting thousands of students and residents alike.

EDYOU FM is scheduled to visit Kamarang and surrounding areas to begin distributing radios to schools.

Residents of Kamarang and surrounding areas can pick up EDYOU Radio on 99.9 FM.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

They are being paid while we are being played…your pain is their gain!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Markram and Powell plotting winning starts to T20I tenures

Markram and Powell plotting winning starts to T20I tenures

Mar 25, 2023

(SportsMax) – A new era will start for both South Africa and West Indies when Aiden Markram and Rovman Powell lead the sides in the opening Twenty20 International match of the series on...
Read More
Golden Jaguars hunting must-win game against Bermuda

Golden Jaguars hunting must-win game against...

Mar 25, 2023

Harpy Eagles post mammoth target; Scorpions hot in pursuit

Harpy Eagles post mammoth target; Scorpions hot...

Mar 25, 2023

Praetorian Executive Protection Services Inc recommits to GSSF

Praetorian Executive Protection Services Inc...

Mar 25, 2023

Second round wraps up this weekend

Second round wraps up this weekend

Mar 25, 2023

Mohamed’s Enterprise splurges $1M for One Guyana Futsal tourney

Mohamed’s Enterprise splurges $1M for One...

Mar 24, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]