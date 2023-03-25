Latest update March 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Dis time nah lang time!

Mar 25, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Lang time dem politicians when dem bin in Opposition, did tell de people how de Coal-A-Shun government sold us out to de foreigners. Dem did tell we how every time there is an oil find, our people should be sad because nothing comes our way. Dem tell we when dem get in deh, dem gan change de contract with de oil companies.

But when dem did get it, dem fuhget wah dem did promise. Dem tek a different position. Dem seh how dem nah gan change de contract because dem gat to respect de sanctity of de contract. Dat is how some of dem politicians does talk through both sides of dem mouth.

Well, if Guyanese should have been sad in de past, dem should be crying now because not only we nah getting anything better, we might end up in a worse state than before. A university lecturer in Jamaica done sound a warning to awe. He seh how we look like awe heading for a resource curse. Dis man is not a politician and he not gat a political axe to grind but he done warning we about we dependence on oil.

But he could just as well be warning we about some of dem politicians who does talk one thing when dem in Opposition, and another thing when dem in Government. But is we put dem deh and we gat to hold dem accountable to dem promise. Otherwise, dem gan continue to say one thing one time and do another thing  another time.

 Talk half. Leff half!

