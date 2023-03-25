Couple fighting for life in ICU after execution attempt

Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old businesswoman and her reputed husband, a 47-year-old minibus driver are currently nursing gunshot wounds at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC) Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The couple was shot at around 21:20h on Thursday at their ‘B’ Field Sophia home by three unidentified men armed with handguns.

Police said that the businesswoman owns and operates a grocery shop in front of their home. She and her partner reside with their two children.

The man told police that on the night of the shooting, his reputed wife was sitting in front of her shop in the company of her friend while he was sitting in the shop.

The man recalled observing an unknown, black tinted motorcar; model and registration number unknown drive up from the northern direction on ‘B’ Field road and stopped in front of the shop. The minibus driver said shortly after, three persons, all armed with handguns exited the car. Their faces were covered with masks.

He recalled that the suspects approached his wife and discharged several rounds to both of them. They then re-entered the car and made good their escape.

The man said after being shot he immediately picked up his wife and took her to the GPHC in his minibus.

According to the police report, the man received two gunshot injuries to his upper back, while his wife received gunshot injuries to her right side face, two to her right arm and one to her left elbow. The couple is receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit, where their conditions are listed as stable.

Four 9MM spent shells and a suspected warhead were recovered at the crime scene. CCTV cameras attached to the victims’ shop are being reviewed, as investigations continue.