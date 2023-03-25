A Commission that leaves a lot to be desired

Dear Editor,

It’s my humble opinion that many individuals holding key positions with decent salaries are not functioning properly. Why are play schools being allowed to operate and not monitored to see if they are safe? Only when something disastrous occurs, then they awaken from their slumber and perform a stage show. Similarly, many others operate in the same way, and when criticized for their performances, they take offense and try to defend their incompetence.

Reading the reply from Anil Sukhdeo, the Director (ag.), of the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission had me at loss trying to understand his feeble attempt to disprove what I am saying. I must admit in my haste to pen the first letter, I mistakenly use the wrong figure for the number of matters they investigate. However, the figure quoted, is still comical, knowing the amount of corruption that exists everywhere in Guyana. Being informed that the commission has a Facebook page, I checked it out, but given that Guyana has over 700, 000 people, astonishingly, for a commission that is supposed to be giving people satisfaction, they only have 7,200 followers. The few posts I view and that were posted recently only have 2, 5, 1, 3, and 21 likes. Most are in the single digits. For a commission that’s been in existence for such a long time, it tells me a lot about its vibrant PR mechanism to notify the public of its existence, but then again, it might be deliberately hiding from work.

Editor, in his feeble attempt, Sukhdeo fails to mention a website or telephone numbers should one need to make contact, but unwisely defends the Commission’s problematic website. He fails to realize that readers are not at sealike him to believe that nonsense about maintenance. Attached is a screenshot of the page when trying to click on a link to read anything from the website. Click on the link the writer provides in his letter and it’s not found. Over 10 years in existence and their website still is undergoing maintenance where no one cannot access any information. Guyanese surely have a lot to expect from a commission with such an impeccable platform. With regards to the website, the media houses could verify that every night, between 12-12:30 a.m., the Kaieteur News website is updated with all their articles published for the day, and Stabroek News updates between 2:15-2:30 a.m. They have more info to upload on their website, but the commission, with its four links, cannot be accessed. Sukhdeo’s reply only convinces me that he is hellbent on distorting the facts to defend the incompetence existing within the commission.

Sincerely,

Sahadeo Bates