$50M contract awarded to supervise construction of $1.7B Karasabai School

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has awarded a $50M contract to GR Engineering Company for the supervision of the construction of the $1.7billion Karasabai Secondary School, Region Nine.

According to the information provided on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website, GR Engineering Company was awarded the contract valued at $50, 274,000.

Kaieteur News had reported that when the project was opened at the NPTAB office, GR Engineering Company was among three firms that had applied to provide this service. The other firms were CB & Associates Inc. which bid $48,796,750 and Caribbean Engineering Management Consultants Inc. that placed a bid of $61,000,000 for the job.

This publication reported that in the next two years, no longer will there be primary tops schools in the Karasabai District, as the Ministry of Education signed the contract for the construction of a brand new modern secondary school for the area.

The contract which is worth $1,773,930,690, was signed by the Ministry of Education and Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc.

Kaieteur News had reported that Avinash Contracting was among 20 contractors who had placed bids for the project, when it was opened at NPTAB office. According to the NPTAB information, the ministry had estimated this project to cost $1,797,001,868.

The modern school complex will be fitted with ten buildings, which would include the main teaching block and allied lecturing facilities, modern science laboratory for Physics, Chemistry and Biology, TVET Centres, combined Home Economics and cafeteria area, teachers’ quarters and an outdoor sitting forecourt.

The designs for the buildings were completed in November 2022, after a series of consultations. The ministry had stated that once completed, the facility will house and will cater for 500 students in the classroom, and 250 students in the dormitories.

In a release, the Ministry of Education said that the construction of this school means students will no longer have to traverse rough terrains daily to receive an education they rightly deserve.

Students from Karasabai and all other neighbouring villages will have the opportunity to pursue a sound secondary education. Students in the Karasabai sub-district from communities such as Tiger Pond, Cracrana, Tsushima, Kokshebai and Yurong Paru are currently either not receiving a secondary education or are being educated in primary tops, a secondary dept in a primary school.