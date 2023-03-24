Whatever de weather…

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh gat some people when dem tell yuh walk, yuh should run. Dem does advise yuh fuh do one thing and de result does be another thing.

Dem like some of dem weathermen we gat. When de tell yuh, yuh gan get a nice, sunny day, walk with yuh umbrella. It gan rain.

Dem like some of dem politicians. When dem tell yuh about bumber crops, yuh gat to stock up because deh gan gat a shortage. Whatever dem tell yuh, yuh gat to do de opposite. If dem tell yuh walk, yuh better buss a sprint.

Dem pilot does gat to get de right weather forecast. Otherwise dem could endanger dem passengers’ lives. It remind dem boys of de time a plan took off from Timehri Airport. After it reach a comfortable cruising altitude, the captain made an announcement over the intercom:

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. The weather ahead is good and, therefore, we should have a smooth and uneventful flight. Now sit back and relax – OH, MY G-D!”

Silence followed, and after a few minutes the captain came back on the intercom and said. “Ladies and Gentlemen, I am so sorry if I scared you earlier; but, while I was talking, the flight attendant brought me a cup of coffee and spilled the hot coffee in my lap. You should see the front of my pants!” A passenger in economy class shouted back, “That’s nothing. He should see the back of mine!”

Talk half. Leff half!