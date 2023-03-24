Two GDF Corporals for ITEC scholarships in India

Kaieteur News – Two Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Corporals are the recipients of a military scholarship compliment of the Government of India.

The duo, Corporals Colin Harris and Dominique Sabola were selected to study in India under a military scholarship scheme which is under the umbrella of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Scheme for Friendly Foreign countries.

The Indian High Commission to Guyana in a press release said that the scholarship was provided to strengthen India-Guyana defence collaboration.

Corporal Harris of the Intelligence Corps of GDF will be traveling to Maharashtra, India to commence a six weeks course on Investigator and Vigilance Course at the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot.

Corporal Sabola, of New Amsterdam Berbice who works in the Medical Corps of the GDF, will be studying a Medical Advance course at Special Forces training School (SFTS) in Bakloh for three and a half months.

During their interaction with the Indian High Commissioner, H.E. Dr. KJ Srinivasa, both officers expressed their excitement and gratitude for scholarship and the opportunity to be a part of the promotion of India-Guyana collaboration.

The Indian High Commissioner congratulated and briefed the officers on the on-going collaboration between India and Guyana.

So far, seven officers from GDF have gone to India in 2021, nineteen in 2022 and three in 2023 under this scholarship scheme.