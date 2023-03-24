Opposition highlights major drainage problems at Vergenoegen

Kaieteur News – The A Partnership For National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) has expressed concern over the deplorable state of the Truck Line Canal that assists with major drainage in the community of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

During a press conference on Thursday, the Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton spoke on the issue. He said that the issue was brought to his attention during to a recent visit by members of the opposition to the EBE community. “The Truck Line Canal that drains Vergenoegen is completely silted up .The residents are demanding that the government have this situation rectified,” Norton told the media.

In addition, the Opposition Leader said that residents pointed out that the koker for the said canal is in a state of disrepair. “The residents are calling on the government to repair the koker having noted that as soon as it rains that area in the community is flooded, affecting the livelihoods of the residents,” Norton said, adding that efforts have been made for the relevant ministry to intervene and provide relief.

According to Norton, Opposition Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Mr. Vinceroy Jordan, MP, has dispatched a letter to the Minister of Agriculture requesting his speedy intervention. He said that the residents of Vergenoegen also expressed concern that the subvention allocated to the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) for 2022 was not to their knowledge utilised. “They are seeking an explanation as to why it was not utilized, was it returned to the consolidated fund and what is the present status of the subvention?” Norton said.