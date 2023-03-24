Latest update March 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Music dispute leaves Essequibo man nursing chop wounds to head, face

Mar 24, 2023 News

…assailant arrested

Kaieteur News – Thirty-three-year-old James Fisher called “Bholo” of Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast, is nursing three chops wounds, one to the left side of his face and two to his head, after he was attacked by one of his work mates.

The chop wounds Fisher received

Kaieteur News was reliably informed that Fisher and his assailant were working on a campsite in the Mazaruni district, Region Seven.

It is understood that on Wednesday night, the men were imbibing when the suspect entered the campsite playing music and Fisher told the suspect to turn it down.

Kaieteur News understands that Fisher’s request reportedly annoyed the suspect who in return cuffed Fisher to his face. A fight then ensued between the two men before other workmates intervened and quelled the fight.

However, on Thursday, while Fisher was on his lunch break, the suspect armed himself with a cutlass and attacked Fisher, chopping him trice. Fisher was rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he received stitches.

One of Fisher’s relatives told Kaieteur News that his condition is listed as stable but he remains under observation at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old suspect was arrested and is presently in police custody.

