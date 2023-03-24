Mohamed’s Enterprise splurges $1M for One Guyana Futsal tourney

Kaieteur News – The One Guyana Futsal tournament first-place prize of $1M will be bankrolled by Mohamed’s Enterprise, with the company and organisers, the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, making the announcement yesterday.

The April 9 – May 20 tournament which will feature 32 teams, will mark Mohamed’s 34th year supporting the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, dating back to 1989.

Nazar Mohamed, the company’s principal, told reporters that his entity has been a friend of the tournament’s organisers and they will continue to support the entity in their endeavour to produce quality sporting events in Guyana.

The Medal of Service award-winning organisation, according to Mohamed, has demonstrated commitment to developing sports, particularly football, and with his corporate entity in their corner, they will continue to strive.

Directors of the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, Kashif Muhammad and Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major, were both present at Mohamed’s Enterprise’s Lombard Street headquarters, where the presentation of the $1M cheque towards the tournament took place.

Muhammad thanked Mohamed’s Enterprise for what he called one of the longest partners in sponsorship while adding that their support will remain invaluable.

The lucrative tournament will reward the second-place team with $500,000, while $200,000 and $100,000 will go to the teams finishing third and fourth respectively.

Georgetown teams will come from Road Warriors, Leopold Street, Back Circle, Sparta Boss, Stabroek Ballers, Future Stars, Gold is Money, Bent Street, Tiger Bay, Avocado Ballers, Albouystown, Alexander Village, Sophia, Foot Steppers, Vengy, Kitty (Spanish) and Kingston.

Showstoppers, Pouderoyen Brothers and Jetty Ballers will represent West Demerara, while from East Bank, Ballerz Empire, Bagotstown Warriors, and Ramsay Clan are from the East Bank.

Beterverwagting, Melanie, Vryheid’s Lust, and Team Diamond are the East Coast teams; Mackenzie All-Stars and Wismar All-Stars are from Linden.

New Amsterdam United and Bartica’s Mighty Ruler are the other teams.

Matches will be played at the National Gymnasium, with the finals set for the National Park.