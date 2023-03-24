Latest update March 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Minister Benn assumes chairmanship of RSS Council

Mar 24, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn has assumed the rotating chairmanship of the Regional Security System Council at their just concluded meeting of ministers held in Grenada.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn is flanked by Colonel, Omar Khan and the Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn is flanked by Colonel, Omar Khan and the Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken.

Benn was accompanied to the meeting by Colonel, Omar Khan and the Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken.

In September 2022, Guyana formally joined the Regional Security System (RSS) after President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali signed the Instrument of Accession. Minister Benn, Mr. Khan and Mr. Hicken are attending the meeting for the first time.

The meeting of the Council is attended by the Minister responsible for National Security in each Member State or a delegate with authority to vote on matters before the Council. The RSS member states are Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Guyana, and Barbados.  The RSS is currently headquartered in Barbados.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Lies, Lies, Lies!!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Mohamed’s Enterprise splurges $1M for One Guyana Futsal tourney

Mohamed’s Enterprise splurges $1M for One Guyana Futsal tourney

Mar 24, 2023

Kaieteur News – The One Guyana Futsal tournament first-place prize of $1M will be bankrolled by Mohamed’s Enterprise, with the company and organisers, the Kashif and Shanghai...
Read More
Harpy Eagles maintain upper hand on 15-wicket day

Harpy Eagles maintain upper hand on 15-wicket day

Mar 24, 2023

Major progress in the rehabilitation of the Bush Lot Turf Club

Major progress in the rehabilitation of the Bush...

Mar 24, 2023

Action pack day of racing at Kennard Memorial Turf Club as Bossalina takes feature event

Action pack day of racing at Kennard Memorial...

Mar 24, 2023

Draws to be held to determine first round “match-ups”

Draws to be held to determine first round...

Mar 24, 2023

Dawn of a new era!

Dawn of a new era!

Mar 23, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]