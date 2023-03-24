Minister Benn assumes chairmanship of RSS Council

Latest update March 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 24, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn has assumed the rotating chairmanship of the Regional Security System Council at their just concluded meeting of ministers held in Grenada.
Benn was accompanied to the meeting by Colonel, Omar Khan and the Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken.
In September 2022, Guyana formally joined the Regional Security System (RSS) after President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali signed the Instrument of Accession. Minister Benn, Mr. Khan and Mr. Hicken are attending the meeting for the first time.
The meeting of the Council is attended by the Minister responsible for National Security in each Member State or a delegate with authority to vote on matters before the Council. The RSS member states are Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Guyana, and Barbados. The RSS is currently headquartered in Barbados.
