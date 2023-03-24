Major progress in the rehabilitation of the Bush Lot Turf Club

Kaieteur News – The humble community of Bush Lot will soon be buzzing with excitement as rehabilitation works on the Bush Lot United Turf Club is progressing at a rapidly. The vision for the project is to construct an entire park complete with an entire sporting facility with football, basketball and cricket. All the sporting gears and the necessary training equipment will be made available free of cost for the people in the community and surrounding areas. With the track more than 70 percent complete, horse owners have already began utilizing the facilities. The first phase of this project is expected to be completed in 1 week.

Approximately 140 loads of aggregate thus far have been delivered to the site. Local contractors AJM Enterprise was hired to execute the project and has implemented 2 shifts to meet and surpass the timelines set for the upcoming Horse Racing events.

After the earthworks on the track have concluded the entire infield will be cleared to ensure the drainage is channeled to effectively minimize or avoid flooding. All the surrounding drains are expected to be cleared as part of the restoration process. The infield will be graded and rolled to accommodate a larger quantity of vehicles parking. The third phase air-marked for the project is raising the level of the land around the track, therefore creating the ideal view of the track, similar to international tracks.

The Bush Lot United Turf Club Committee is in the progress of seeking funding for the final phase of the restoration. The seating accommodation and stables are in a poor condition making it challenging to host large races. The next race is carded for Sunday 23rd April, 2023. This particular race showing phenomenal potential due to the racing rivalry between Fazal Habibulla with his recent winner Ariana’s Vision and Nasrudeen ‘Juniour’ Mohamed with his champion thoroughbred Looking To Heaven.

When contacted site supervisor Mr. Davendra Chattergoon indicated, “We have been at it night and day for the last month. Bush Lot is considered home for most of us and it will make us proud if some of these big races like Guyana Cup can be held right here. The work is moving along smoothly and we expect the facilities to be in a very good shape for the next race meet. What would be nice is if some of the business in the community could chip in and assist with material to refurbish the bleachers. When the facility has been fully restored it will be the home of racing and the entire community will benefit.”