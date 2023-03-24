Local Govt. Ministry to spend $75M to build two primary schools in Reg. 7

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development would soon be constructing primary schools in Isseneru and Wax Creek located in Region Seven at an estimated cost of $75 million.

During the recent opening of tenders, it was revealed that the school at Isseneru which is located in Middle Mazaruni is estimated to be built at a cost of $30 million, while Wax Creek located in Upper Mazaruni is pegged at $45 million.

At the reading of tenders, it was revealed also that the ministry would be extending the West Demerara Secondary in Region Three. The work which 13 contractors submitted bids for is estimated at $30.2 million. It was also revealed that soon the male dormitory at D.C Caesar Fox School Complex would be enclosed. This year, the government has set aside $94.4B for the education sector. Of that sum, $12.4B has been allocated for the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities across the country.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Construction of primary school at Isseneru, Middle Mazaruni, Region Seven.

Construction of primary school at Wax Creek, Upper Mazaruni.

Extension of West Demerara Secondary School, Region Three.

Enclosure of male dorms at D.C Caesar Fox School Complex, Region Seven.

Construction of Leonora Hospital New Road, Region Three.

Rehabilitation of Back Street Dekindren, West Coast Demerara.

Extension of Patentia Secondary School, Region Three.

Extension of Philadelphia Primary School, Region Three.