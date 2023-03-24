Kopinang to get new secondary school

Latest update March 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
– facility to accommodate 500 students
Kaieteur News – The village of Kopinang, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) is set to benefit from a new state of the art secondary school, as government seeks to achieve universal secondary education.
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand made the announcement Wednesday, during which she explained that land clearing at the identified site has commenced. The school will accommodate 500 students and 400 in its dormitory. A teachers’ quarters will also be constructed since no qualified secondary school teacher is residing there. “It’s going to allow us to close six primary tops in the catchment area … right now the children from this catchment are going to Kato or at the primary top. At Kato, they are on rotation because it’s just too many of them,” Minister Manickhand explained.
The school will be equipped with laboratories, an information technology (IT) lab, and a library among other important amenities. Apart from the Kopinang Secondary School, several other learning institutions are being constructed countrywide, including at Hosororo, Kwebana, and Waramuri in Region One. Additionally, the North West Secondary School is being rebuilt after being destroyed.
Meanwhile, in Region Two, construction of the Abram’s Zuil Secondary School is ongoing and will be completed soon. Region Three is also benefitting from two new schools that are under construction. In Region Four, the Yarrowkabra Secondary and the Good Hope Secondary schools will be completed. The North Ruimveldt Secondary is being rebuilt in Georgetown with extensions being carried out at the St. Winifred’s and the East Ruimveldt Secondary schools.
A secondary school will be built in Orealla, Region Six, while in Region Seven, a new secondary school will be built at Jawalla in the Upper Mazaruni. In Region Eight, the dormitories at Paramakatoi and Kato will be extended. A secondary school is also being constructed in Karasabai, Region Nine. The government remains committed to increasing access to education across all levels, with $94.4 billion allocated to the education sector in budget 2023. Of that sum, $12.4 billion was earmarked for the improvement of education infrastructure nationwide.
