Harpy Eagles maintain upper hand on 15-wicket day

2023 West Indies Championship…

– James, Athanaze score tons in Hurricanes/Volcanoes clash

Kaieteur News – Day two of the four-day Round Four-encounter between the Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) and Jamaica Scorpions in the 2022/23 West Indies Championships saw a whopping 15 wickets fall in two sessions at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

At close of play, the host side has a lead of 301 runs in their second innings of 128 – 4 with Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Tevin Imlach overnight on 60 and 50, respectively. Jamaica’s first innings lasted only 35.5 overs as they were bowled out for 115 in response to Guyana’s 278 all out from 88.1 overs.

The day began with Harpy Eagles resuming from their overnight score of 268 – 9 with captain, Leon Johnson, on 142 and Nial Smith – the new batsman and also the final wicket. The remainder of the innings lasted only 10 deliveries yesterday as Johnson reached the 150 mark before Smith (0) was bowled on the fourth ball he faced.

For Jamaica, Marquino Mindley claimed the wicket of Smith to end with three wickets, Ojay Shields and Derval Green claimed two wickets each, while Nicholson Gordon and Abhijai Mansingh both picked up a wicket each.

Scorpions then began another nightmare innings with the bat this season with Smith being the chief destroyer.

The visitors lost their first wicket, Tevin Gilzene (0), with the score on five when Smith found his first victim, then he struck thrice in the sixth over to remove Nkrumah Bonner (4), Jermaine Blackwood (0) and Paul Palmer (0) to leave Jamaica reeling at 18 – 4. Palmer survived the hat-trick ball but lost his wicket the following delivery.

The next over, Ronsford Beaton made his presence felt when he removed the opener, Leroy Lugg (16), and Aldane Thomas (0) in successive deliveries. Fortunately for Jamaica, Green was able to survive Beaton’s hat-trick ball and pile on some much-needed runs for his side.

Mansingh (8), who entered after the fall of four wickets, and Green crafted a 29-run partnership which took them to 54 where Veerasammy Permaul had the former caught by Kemol Savory.

Ten runs later, the leading overall Regional wicket taker struck twice in the 18th over to remove Shields (7) and Mindley (0); Scorpions were 64 – 9.

Green (42) and Gordon (22*) dug deep for the final wicket to produce a 51-run partnership that reduced Guyana’s lead to 163 before the reintroduction of Smith, who claimed a five-for with the wicket of Green.

The commencement of Guyana’s second innings saw the early departure of Matthew Nandu (0), Kevlon Anderson (22), Savory (1) and Johnson (2), all victims of Mindley; Guyana were faltering at 33-4 in the 11th over.

After the tea break, a hallmark partnership between Chanderpaul and Imlach staged a crucial recovery role as the left hand-right hand combination took their team into triple figures, both scoring half centuries in the process. Their partnership has accumulated 105 runs thus far.

Day three is scheduled to bowl off at 10:00hrs across all venues. All matches are being live streamed on Cricket West Indies’ YouTube Channel.

Other matches’ summarized scores…

Leeward Islands Hurricanes 392 – 9d from 121.5 overs (Kofi James 107, Karima Gore 93, Kieran Powell 75; Sherman Lewis 3 – 76, Prestown McSween 2 – 68, Kenneth Dember 2 – 103) lead Windward Islands Volcanoes 206 – 2* from 50 overs (Alick Athanaze 105*, Kaveem Hodge 85*; Jeremiah Lewis 1 – 18 Javier Spencer 1 – 53) by 176 runs.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force: 203 from 75.3 overs (Jason Mohammed 55, Tion Webster 46; Chaim Holder 5 – 71, Jair McAllister 3 – 31) & 31 – 2* from 15 overs (Darren Bravo 20*; Akeem Jordan 2 – 6) trail Barbados Pride 271 from 85 overs (Zachary McCaskie 92, Roshon Primus 53; Imran Khan 4 – 86, Anderson Phillip 3 – 80) by 37 runs.