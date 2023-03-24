Duo remanded for attempted murder of Corentyne man

Kaieteur News – Two men were on Wednesday charged and remanded to prison for the attempted murder of 28-year-old Naresh Ramangal of Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice.

The men, Rayan Mootoo called ‘Royo’ a 27-year-old labourer of Lot 9 Section ‘B’ Seuden Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice and Halley Morgan also a labourer of Lot 86 Dr. Tulsi Street, Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice appeared at the Albion Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge which was laid under Section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01, of the Laws of Guyana and were both remanded to prison.

The matter was then postponed to April 12, 2023.

Kaieteur News understands that Ramangal and his longstanding friend, 27-year-old Morgan had a heated argument over a missing pig. The argument turned physical and Ramangal dealt Morgan a lash to his right-side forehead.

The charged suspects, who were standing nearby, intervened in the scuffle and one of them stabbed Ramangal to the right-side abdomen with a knife that he pulled out from his pants waist. Ramangal’s organs protruded as a result of the stabbing.

The badly injured Ramangal and Morgan were taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where Morgan received treatment. Ramangal was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he remains a patient. The injured Morgan was not charged.

Meanwhile, Ramangal’s relatives are calling for justice. His mother Jenette Ramsammy told reporters that someone visited her Belvedere home at around 19:00 hrs on Sunday and informed her that her son was at the hospital and that “he deh bad.”

She said when she arrived, Ramangal was already on a stretcher and was being taken to the ICU of the hospital, where he was admitted.

Ramsammy said that her son remains in a critical condition. “I want justice because this is too much, he na even breathe properly,” the distraught woman told reporters while at the hospital.