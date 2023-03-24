Latest update March 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Draws to be held to determine first round “match-ups”

Mar 24, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) advises that there will be Draws held within the respective Counties from 14:00hours on Monday, March 27, 2023, for the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Government of Guyana (GOG)/Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) Under-19 National Inter-Club Tournament 2023.

In Demerara, the Draw will take place at the Guyana Cricket Board (Top Flat) situated on Regent Road Bourda, for earmarked teams in Demerara.

In Berbice, the Draw will be held at the Hope Town Community Centre for earmarked teams in West Berbice, and at the Berbice Cricket Board situated on Cheddi Jagan Street, New Amsterdam, for the other teams in Berbice, that is, for those Clubs participating in the Tournament that are not located in West Berbice.

In Essequibo, activities to confirm the fixtures for teams participating in Essequibo will be held at the Essequibo Cricket Board Hostel in Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.

The teams earmarked to participate in the Tournament are required to have their representative Managers, Coaches and Captains attend the respective Draw in Berbice and Demerara. Due to the geographic location of teams, the Essequibo Cricket Board will be implementing a slightly different approach to that being done in Demerara and Berbice in determining the assignment of matches for the first round of the Tournament.

The GCB and the affiliate County Boards will utilize this meeting of team members to clarify all matters of interest relating to the GCB/GOG/MCYS Under-19 National Inter-Club Tournament 2023.

