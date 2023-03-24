Draws to be held to determine first round “match-ups”

Latest update March 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 24, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) advises that there will be Draws held within the respective Counties from 14:00hours on Monday, March 27, 2023, for the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Government of Guyana (GOG)/Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) Under-19 National Inter-Club Tournament 2023.
In Demerara, the Draw will take place at the Guyana Cricket Board (Top Flat) situated on Regent Road Bourda, for earmarked teams in Demerara.
In Berbice, the Draw will be held at the Hope Town Community Centre for earmarked teams in West Berbice, and at the Berbice Cricket Board situated on Cheddi Jagan Street, New Amsterdam, for the other teams in Berbice, that is, for those Clubs participating in the Tournament that are not located in West Berbice.
In Essequibo, activities to confirm the fixtures for teams participating in Essequibo will be held at the Essequibo Cricket Board Hostel in Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.
The teams earmarked to participate in the Tournament are required to have their representative Managers, Coaches and Captains attend the respective Draw in Berbice and Demerara. Due to the geographic location of teams, the Essequibo Cricket Board will be implementing a slightly different approach to that being done in Demerara and Berbice in determining the assignment of matches for the first round of the Tournament.
The GCB and the affiliate County Boards will utilize this meeting of team members to clarify all matters of interest relating to the GCB/GOG/MCYS Under-19 National Inter-Club Tournament 2023.
Lies, Lies, Lies!!!
Mar 24, 2023Kaieteur News – The One Guyana Futsal tournament first-place prize of $1M will be bankrolled by Mohamed’s Enterprise, with the company and organisers, the Kashif and Shanghai...
Mar 24, 2023
Mar 24, 2023
Mar 24, 2023
Mar 24, 2023
Mar 23, 2023
Kaieteur News – Is it mere coincidence that the government has discovered suddenly that the Guyana Human Rights Association... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]