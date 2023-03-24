Action pack day of racing at Kennard Memorial Turf Club as Bossalina takes feature event

Kaieteur News – The one day horse race meet organized by the Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club and held the Club’s entity Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice was well organized and executed. A large crowd was on hand to witness an action pack day of racing.

With the venue in excellent condition there were plenty of action in the six race card. In the end it was Bossalina of the Amernauth Kirtipaul racing Stable and trained by Amernauth that ruled the roost as it whipped the field to take the feature event for animals classified B and Lower over seven furlongs.

That race which was sponsored by the Kennard family and staged in memory of the late Justice Cecil Kennard had a first prize take of $800,000 and the Kennard Trophy.

The event saw three top horses taking to the starting line- the Canadian Bred Bossalina, America Traveler of the T. Persaud stable and Marconi which eventually broke down entering the starting gates. Bossalina looked in top shape as it destroyed the field to win easily.

The H and lower six furlongs event was won by It’s My from Marconi which saw two horses finishing the race.

The race for animals classified K and Lower and three-year-old Guyana Bred Open, saw Amazing Grace with Patrick on the mount winning a close encounter in the six furlongs event from Not This Time and Rough Ride with Sarkar taking fourth.

It was another win for Jockey Patrick as he rode Clear Sky to an easy win in the three-year-old Guyana Bred Maiden entered with Stork Town placing second, Hardcore third and Royal Flight fourth.

The J and lower event saw Plus Return taking the pole position from Dan Star, Foreign Link with Cash Return rounding out the money.

Patrick was again in the stirrups as he piloted Stormy Girl to victory in the event for K and L animals that never earned. Top Ranking had to settle for second with Princess Sasha third and Party Hard fourth.

Nicholas Patrick with four wins was the top jockey on show while other outstanding performers were awarded with other accolades.

Among the sponsors were Trophy Stall, the Kennard family, Amarnauth Munishwar, Horseshoe Racing Service, Nand Persaud and Company Limited, Torginol Paint, Mohammed’s Enterprise , Peter Lewis Construction , Poonai Pharmacy, Kanhai’s Electrical Agency, Church’s Chicken and Metro Office and Computer Supplies among others.

The event, which was coordinated by wife of the late Justice Kennard, Mrs. Chan Kennard, was well organized and executed. Mrs. Kennard expressed her thanks to all the turfites and sponsors for their unstinted supported.

The venue which undoubtedly has one of the best facilities in the country for horse racing will continue to have quality racing according to the matriarch of the club. (Samuel Whyte)