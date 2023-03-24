Latest update March 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

40 new wells to be constructed in hinterland regions this year

Mar 24, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is looking to establish 40 new wells and 30 water supply systems in hinterland regions this year.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and team inspecting the drilling of Khan’s Hill well, Region One

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and team inspecting the drilling of Khan’s Hill well, Region One

Once completed, these facilities will serve approximately 12,000 residents, the Department of Public Information has reported. Some 7,000 residents are already receiving first time access to potable water in their homes. The government achieved 75 per cent coverage of potable water in Amerindian and riverine communities at the end of 2022.

With the commissioning of 20 water purification systems at Aranaputa, Rupertee, Wowetta, Rupununi, Jawalla, Shulinab and Annai, among other villages, residents of the hinterland also gained access for the first time. The administration is working assiduously to achieve its target of 89 per cent coverage in the hinterland regions this year.

It continues to make numerous interventions across the country, as part of its five-year strategic plan, aimed at providing 100 per cent access to potable water across those regions. The government is investing in the development of 13 new treatment facilities countrywide, which will ensure citizens have access to purified water, while upgrades are also being made to the current water treatment facilities.

This is in keeping with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal Six which speaks to providing access to water and sanitation for all. Some $17.7 billion was injected this year for water expansion and management, with $1.4 billion being allocated to increase access to clean, safe water in hinterland communities in Regions One, Two, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal has reminded that several communities in hinterland regions have accessed potable water for the first time within the past two years. “We will continue until every household has access to a reliable supply of clean water. But we must commit to protecting our water sources and infrastructure. Our failure to do so will lead to devastating consequences,” Minister Croal stressed, during a recent message in observance of World Water Day 2023.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Lies, Lies, Lies!!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Mohamed’s Enterprise splurges $1M for One Guyana Futsal tourney

Mohamed’s Enterprise splurges $1M for One Guyana Futsal tourney

Mar 24, 2023

Kaieteur News – The One Guyana Futsal tournament first-place prize of $1M will be bankrolled by Mohamed’s Enterprise, with the company and organisers, the Kashif and Shanghai...
Read More
Harpy Eagles maintain upper hand on 15-wicket day

Harpy Eagles maintain upper hand on 15-wicket day

Mar 24, 2023

Major progress in the rehabilitation of the Bush Lot Turf Club

Major progress in the rehabilitation of the Bush...

Mar 24, 2023

Action pack day of racing at Kennard Memorial Turf Club as Bossalina takes feature event

Action pack day of racing at Kennard Memorial...

Mar 24, 2023

Draws to be held to determine first round “match-ups”

Draws to be held to determine first round...

Mar 24, 2023

Dawn of a new era!

Dawn of a new era!

Mar 23, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]