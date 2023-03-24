40 new wells to be constructed in hinterland regions this year

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is looking to establish 40 new wells and 30 water supply systems in hinterland regions this year.

Once completed, these facilities will serve approximately 12,000 residents, the Department of Public Information has reported. Some 7,000 residents are already receiving first time access to potable water in their homes. The government achieved 75 per cent coverage of potable water in Amerindian and riverine communities at the end of 2022.

With the commissioning of 20 water purification systems at Aranaputa, Rupertee, Wowetta, Rupununi, Jawalla, Shulinab and Annai, among other villages, residents of the hinterland also gained access for the first time. The administration is working assiduously to achieve its target of 89 per cent coverage in the hinterland regions this year.

It continues to make numerous interventions across the country, as part of its five-year strategic plan, aimed at providing 100 per cent access to potable water across those regions. The government is investing in the development of 13 new treatment facilities countrywide, which will ensure citizens have access to purified water, while upgrades are also being made to the current water treatment facilities.

This is in keeping with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal Six which speaks to providing access to water and sanitation for all. Some $17.7 billion was injected this year for water expansion and management, with $1.4 billion being allocated to increase access to clean, safe water in hinterland communities in Regions One, Two, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal has reminded that several communities in hinterland regions have accessed potable water for the first time within the past two years. “We will continue until every household has access to a reliable supply of clean water. But we must commit to protecting our water sources and infrastructure. Our failure to do so will lead to devastating consequences,” Minister Croal stressed, during a recent message in observance of World Water Day 2023.