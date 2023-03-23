UK firm selected again to review Exxon’s US$12.5B 5th project

Kaieteur News – United Kingdom firm, Bayphase Limited has once again been selected by the Government of Guyana to review the Field Development Plans (FDP) for ExxonMobil’s US$12.5 billion Uaru project.

According to information released on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website, the international oil and gas consultancy firm was awarded the contract at the cost of US$797,480 on March 8, 2023.

Kaieteur News had reported that when the project was opened at the NPTAB office back in January this year, Bayphase and Stratoil Energy Services (bid US$709,470) were the two firms that were vying for the contract.

Bayphase is an international oil and gas consultancy, based in the United Kingdom, which has decades of auditing experience and is a well-known client of Exxon. It has previously been awarded the contract to review the US$9B Yellowtail FDP.

The Ministry of Natural Resources which had issued the request for Expressions of Interest for this contract, had said the contract would be funded through the US$20M World Bank (WB) loan for the Guyana Petroleum Resources Governance and Management Project (GPRGMP). It said the money would be used to pay the successful consulting firm to provide advisory services, technical support and training, as well as for capacity strengthening services.

It said too that the consultant will be required to provide advisory services to professionals attached to the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and other attendant ministries with the aim of enhancing the country’s core capacity to review, authorize, oversee, and report on the implementation of FDPs.

Kaieteur News understands that the assignment is expected to include a detailed assessment of the Uaru concept selection process and Field Development Plan, FDP management, oversight, monitoring, and reporting, a detailed assessment of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) of the Proposed Uaru FDP, and ESIA management, oversight, monitoring, and reporting.

In the term of references of the tender document, it stated that the duration of the assignment is 52 weeks. The selected consultancy firm is expected to be physically present in Guyana for at least 80% of the 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, this publication reported that this project is located in the Uaru, Mako and Snoek fields (collectively referred to as the Uaru field) approximately 191 kilometres or about 119 miles northeast of the coastline of Georgetown in waters approximately 1,700 to 1,900 metres (5,577 to 6,234 feet) deep.

Exxon has proposed to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day at the site. It said that initial oil production is planned for late 2026 and May 2027. To support this timing, development-well drilling is planned to start in mid-2024. Production will continue for at least 20 years.

The project will consist of drilling approximately 38 to 632 development wells (including production, water injection, and gas re-injection wells), installation and operation of Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines (SURF) equipment, installation and operation of a Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel in the eastern half of the Stabroek Block and ultimately, project decommissioning.