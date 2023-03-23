Reckless mining activities undermining Amerindians’ access clean, safe water – APA

…Amendment of Amerindian Act needed to stop further pollution

Kaieteur News – Access to clean and safe water remains one of the basic rights for any human being. However, the laws of Guyana fall short of empowering indigenous communities with the right to safeguard this vital resource. According to the Amerindian People’s Association (APA), amerindian communities’ continue to struggle with having access to clean and safe rivers and threatened- This is largely due to mining activities.

In a release issued on the observance of World Water Day on Wednesday, the APA highlighted the need for strengthening of the Amerindian Act to give the indigenous people’s right to ownership and protection of waterways, bodies, rivers and creeks that form part of their titled land and territories.

The rights group pointed out that since World Water Day is observed to raise awareness about the importance of access to clean and safe water, they are using the occasion to draw the government’s attention to the sore issue. “The day is also used to call for action to protect freshwater sources as well and get government to commit to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 which is for clean water and sanitation for all by 2030. The APA also said adding that based on an assessment of the progress made to achieve SDG 6, Guyana like a majority of the world is “seriously off-track.”

“There is an urgent need to accelerate change – to go beyond ‘business as usual,” the APA said. To this end, the APA called on Government to recognizes that many indigenous communities do not have access to potable water and depend on our rivers and creeks for safe and clean water.

“Access to clean and safe water from our creeks and rivers is being threatened largely due to mining,” the indigenous rights organisation emphasised. Alluding to a recent report from Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), the APA highlighted the state’s violation of the rights of the indigenous peoples of Isseneru in Region 7.

In that report, the APA said that IACHR said that the community’s rights to health, water, food and a healthy environment were violated by the negative impacts of mining in the community particularly, contamination of waterways.

“There have been no corrective steps taken as yet by the authorities. The Caribs of Chinese Landing, (Region One) are reporting the contamination of its waterways owing to mining and again no steps are taken by the government to correct this,” the APA added.

Further it noted that the issue is not only limited to Chinese Landing and Isseneru but is the reality faced by many indigenous communities where mining is prevalent. In this regard, the APA calls on the government to ensure that the waterways are protected so that indigenous peoples can carry on their traditional ways of life without hindrance.

The group noted that indigenous peoples are well known for their deep connection to the lands on and around which they live.

According to the APA, waterways – rivers, creeks and ponds which serve various purposes related to access to resources and are a reliable source of food and hydration.

The organisation explained that “Recognizing the importance of these waterways, it is not surprising that the inherent practices and culture of indigenous peoples around the world…Development is ongoing and increased impacts on our environment including the security of groundwater can be expected. As Guyana considers development projects, it is critical for indigenous leaders and communities in the areas for proposed development to be integrally involved in the discussions from the very beginning.”

Consequentially, the APA said it recognizes the importance of and urges the strengthening of the Amerindian Act of 2006 so that indigenous peoples can have the right to their waterways in an effort to protect and preserve their way of life.

“Also, development activities usually result in increased access to/use of resources in these areas. Indigenous rights need to be strengthened so communities on the ground are empowered to better control access and protect their water resources.”

Nevertheless, the organisation noted that the onus is also on indigenous peoples to keep our waterways and vital water sources protected.

As such, the APA will continue to support communities in conducting environmental monitoring and having frank discussions and plans on best practices.