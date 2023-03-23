Muslims begin Holy Month of Ramadan

Kaieteur News – Members of the Muslim community here last evening commenced their one month long observance of Ramadan.

In a statement the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) said the Holy Month of Ramadan should be received with deep respect, love, and gratitude. “This month was gifted to us so that we could focus on purifying our bodies, minds, and hearts in order to come closer to Allah, our Creator, who made it known in the Holy Quran Chapter 2 Surah Baqarah: Verse 183:

Allah says, “O you who believe, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, so that you may guard against evil and become Al-Muttaqun (righteous, pious).”[Chapter 2: Verse 183]

Allah said in Surah Al-Imran 3:133: “And march forth in the way (which leads to) forgiveness from your Rabb, and for Paradise as wide as the heavens and the earth prepared for Al-Muttaqun (the pious).”

The CIOG calls on Muslims to prepare from now by purifying their intention. “Our intention should be to utilise this Ramadan to enhance our spiritual growth and to seek Allah’s pleasure and draw closer to Him. Preparing and refreshing ourselves of the virtues of Ramadan, the significance of Ramadan will cause us to appreciate this blessed month in a deeper manner. Our preparation has to start now, if not done already to welcome this distinguished guest. We must train our bodies, increase in our worship and spiritual practices now.”

Muslims are encouraged to engage in extra voluntary prayers, reciting the Quran on a committed schedule daily, forgive those who have wronged them, spreading goodness, help those in need and be a lamppost of positivity for our family and friends and members of their community.