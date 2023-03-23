Johnson piles on 142 against Scorpions

2023 West Indies Championships…

– Pride, Hurricanes impress on Day one

Kaieteur News – Leon Johnson produced a captain’s knock for the Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) on the opening day of the penultimate round in the 2022/23 West Indies Championships, against the Jamaica Scorpions (JS) at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, yesterday.

In the other two matches of this round contested in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), Leeward Islands Hurricanes reached 246 – 6 at stumps against Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), while Barbados Pride are 40 – 0 in reply to T&T Red Force’s 203 at the Queen’s Park Oval.

At Providence, Jamaica won the toss and gave the host team first strike, in which they pressed on to 268 – 9 at close of play. Johnson recorded his seventh First Class ton and currently stands unbeaten on 142 – the season’s second highest individual score.

Earlier in the day, Scorpions had a magnificent start to the morning session as Marquino Mindley removed both openers, Tagenarine Chanderpaul (0) and Matthew Nandu (1), while Kemol Savory (1) was adjudged lbw to Ojay Shields. Guyana were reeling at 32 – 3 in the 15th over.

Kevlon Anderson looked better this innings and got to 36 in the presence on his skipper but was stopped by Derval Green, which brought Tevin Imlach to the middle.

Imlach and Johnson started a solitary rebuilding phase before poor umpiring once again broke a sturdy partnership. The right hander was given out, caught behind, on 46 but was suggesting to the umpire that his bat made contact with the ground.

At the other end, Johnson took control of the situation as teammates Kevin Sinclair (10), Veerasammy Permaul (0), Gudakesh Motie (8) and Ronsford Beaton (1) lasted long enough to positively utilize the skipper’s innings.

Johnson’s 142 was crafted off 248 deliveries and laced with 16 fours against an attack that saw Mindley, Shields and Green each claim two wickets while Nicholson Gordon and Abhijai Mansingh both claimed a wicket each.

Pride, Volcanoes impress…

Over at the BLCA, the clash between second place holder, Volcanoes, and third place occupant, Hurricanes, saw the latter survive the first day’s allotted 90 overs and have 271 on the board with four wickets remaining.

Opener Kieran Powell followed up on his century in the previous match with a solitary innings of 75 that featured 12 fours and a six, while teammates Montcin Hodge (6), Akeem Saunders (0), Devon Thomas (1), Jahmar Hamilton (12) and Rahkeem Cornwall (14) were all removed cheaply.

However, with wickets falling at regular intervals solidity came in the form of Karima Gore and Kofi James, who both achieved First Class half centuries to save a dwindling Hurricanes effort.

Gore and James are overnight in the middle on 87 and 61, respectively, and will be looking to capitalize on their good fortune today.

For Volcanoes, Preston McSween and Kenneth Dember both have two wickets while Justin Greaves has one scalp.

At QPO, it was a torrid show for Red Force with the bat but a wonderful day for Barbados’ Chaim Holder, who claimed 5 – 71 as the host crumbled to 203. Holder was supported by Jair McAllister with 3 – 31, while Roshon Primus and Jomel Warrican picked up one wicket each.

For Red Force, Jason Mohammed top scored with 55, Tion Webster fought hard for his 46, Joshua DaSilva made 31 and the next highest scorer was Vikash Mohan with 19.

Pride were able to face 12 overs before the close of play and reduced the deficit by 40 runs as they trail by 163 runs going into the second day.

Today, play is scheduled to commence at 10:00hrs across all venues.