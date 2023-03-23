Forde maintains Recount Order was unconstitutional, Court of Appeal to rule soon

Elections Petition…

Kaieteur News – The Court of Appeal on Wednesday concluded hearing arguments in the Election Petition appeal case filed on behalf of the Opposition-led, A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) party.

The court has now reserved a date for decision in the matter. On Wednesday, Attorney for the appellants, Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde presented his submission before a panel of judges led by acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings

Forde was joined by Canada-based Guyanese lawyer, Selwyn Pieters as he argued strongly against the legality of recount order that was brought by Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and allowed for a recount of the votes which determined the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) as the winners of the 2020 Regional and General Elections.

Forde told the court, “It is our submission your honours that Section 22 of the Elections Laws Amendment Act constitutes this very unconstitutional divestment that I referred to as Order 60 [the recount order]…” He continued, “we submit, your honour that the key issue in this case, which was overlooked by the respondents is the difference between delegating authority to make subordinate legislation within the framework of a statute under which the delegation is made…”

Forde contended that by the Constitution of Guyana, Parliament and Parliament alone are vested in the power to legislate in respect of the Electoral System, and under which elections are to be held.

He told the Appeal Court Justices that it is the function and responsibility of the Parliament to formulate legislative policy and not GECOM. “We submit that the conferral of such power on GECOM, the power to issue orders to modify Electoral Laws, where in the opinion of GECOM, there is a difficulty in the application of electoral laws constitute an abdication of part or portion of the constitutional authority conferred on the Parliament of Guyana by the Constitution to pass laws in accordance with Article 65 and 170 in respect of the Electoral System, ” he said.

According to the lawyer, it is Parliament’s function and responsibility to deal with the broad and controversial questions of legislative policy.

At the level of the High Court, the Election Petition, filed by Claudette Thorne and Heston Bostwick – was dismissed by the Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George on the grounds that there was nothing unconstitutional about Section 22 of the Election Laws (Amendment) Act and or Order 60. The case is now before the Appeal Court.